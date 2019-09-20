Stillwater High School’s marching band is heading back across the pond for the 2021 London New Year’s Parade and Celebration.
The students received their official invitation in a ceremony at the SHS performing arts center on Thursday.
It won’t be the first time this group has had the chance to travel internationally, Band Director Kevin Zamborsky said. They were also invited to march in the Paris New Year’s parade four years ago.
Stillwater’s choir and orchestra have also traveled to London in recent years.
These opportunities were offered by Youth Music of the World, an organization Zamborsky worked with when he was teaching in Virginia. The group wanted to continue working with him in Oklahoma.
It’s an honor to be selected because all musical groups have to be recommended to receive an invitation.
The students will be in London for a week and will have time to do some sightseeing.
In addition to marching in the New Year’s parade, they will look at the option of performing a seated concert, Zamborsky said.
The trip will cost about $3,500 for each person, so the band members will be doing a lot of fundraising. But the memories they make with their friends and the family members who travel along will be priceless.
“We’re all just really excited about this opportunity,” Zamborsky said. “Traveling internationally is, I think is just an eye-opening experience for anyone, really.”
