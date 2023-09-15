Grand Mental Health, the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services hosted a suicide prevention event at the GMC clinic in the Cimarron Plaza on Thursday.
GMC had a tent set up with tables underneath that held donuts, pastries and coffee, as well as a table for mental health awareness flyers and items.
Luke Carrillo, GMC operational director for Payne County, said the event was all about bringing awareness to mental health and encouraging the community to start conversations about mental health.
“I think it’s something we tend not to talk about … when really it’s a conversation that we should be having to be able to provide more information with the end goal of helping people get connected to services and preventing suicides,” Carrillo said.
GMC planned to host the event this month in honor of suicide prevention month. Mayor Will Joyce declared Monday at the City council meeting that September would be recognized as suicide prevention month, and Mayor Joyce was in attendance Thursday to support the local GMC clinic in bettering the communities mental health.
“I think (the recognition) is great because it gets us talking about mental health and … whether they mention Grand or not, I think for the mayor to even … make that proclamation, is amazing, that’s great because now it’s opened up that conversation,” Carrillo said.
GMC offers a wide array of services, providing therapy for adults and children. Therapy sessions are offered individually, as a family or even at school – where GMC employees are stationed in order to handle behavioral issues.
GMC also offers a team setup for each patient, in which there is a therapist that works with the individual receiving therapy, case managers that provide support and resource connections, medication management authorized by doctors and nurses, peer and family support services and crisis services.
Carrillo said that the importance of the suicide prevention event was to open up conversations to begin working toward the reduction of suicides.
“I think it’s really important that we are having those conversations because a lot of times the people that are committing suicides, they’re the ones that are not our clients or they’re the ones that are not getting help,” Carrillo said. “If we are able to start reaching out to more people and being able to link them to services, whether that’s with us or anywhere else, then at that point we are doing our part and we’re helping to hopefully save somebody’s life.”
Carrillo said the problem with preventing suicides is that many individuals are afraid to talk about it.
“I think that’s a big fear of a lot of people – (being) afraid to mention even the word suicide or to talk about suicide – but being willing to have that discussion and to talk about what’s going on is going to better support that person, but it’s also going to help the other person have a better idea of what’s going on,” Carrillo said.
GMC coordinated with the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and ODMHSAS to put on the awareness event. Addie Maze, a representative of both the 988 lifeline and ODMHSAS emphasized the importance of the event.
“There is one out of five people in Oklahoma (that) deal with mental illness, so having stuff like this in the community … can show that people know that there are resources out there for them,” Maze said. “Grand and 988 coming together and giving out resources is super important for awareness.”
The 988 lifeline is much like 911, but the number is for those who are dealing with any kind of mental health crises. The 988 lifeline is specific to Oklahomans, so any Oklahoman experiencing a mental health emergency can call or text the number and be connected to a professional within seconds.
ODMHSAS offers statewide programs that help meet the needs of any Oklahoman struggling with mental health or addiction. ODMHSAS emphasizes prevention and recovery programs and the importance of the quality of life.
“There’s sometimes pushback about people thinking mental health isn’t super important and all these things, but it is,” Maze said. “In our community, mental illness is (important) and we need to combat it. Suicides are at a big rate right now, so making sure that people know that they have somewhere to go is the bottom line and we need to shift the stigma from ‘mental health isn’t important’ to ‘we need to be talking about it in schools, and our community and churches everywhere.’”
Maze stressed the importance of checking in on family members and friends. She advised to make check-ins a regular occurrence with family members to ensure they are safe and healthy.
“Nobody is going to be OK all the time … Just be aware of the signs of all your family members and don’t be afraid to intervene and make sure that they are OK.”
GMC partners with many other organizations and services within the community, including 988, ODMHSAS, school systems and more.
“Our presence in the community is vital to the health of members because we are (seeing) mental health and behavioral needs,” Carrillo said. “I am really thankful that we are here and we’re able to help people in the community.”
