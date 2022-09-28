Mya’s Promise has been supporting public school teachers and therapists through their Ed Long Early Childhood Public Special Education grants for six years. The program donates up to $500 to those serving children with special needs.
Last year’s recipient was Kim Leffingwell, a speech pathologist in the Stillwater Public Schools. She used her grant to purchase an iPad that helps children with language skills. Past recipients have created “motor rooms” for children to safely expend pent up emotions and anxieties. Funds have also been used to purchase additional classroom equipment.
Ed Long was an original member of Mya’s Promise who had a great passion for early childhood education. He was moved by the progress children with special needs could make with early intervention. His memory was honored by the creation of this grant in 2017.
Local teachers and therapists are invited to apply. More information can be found at www.myaspromise.org or Instagram and Facebook.
Mya’s Promise is a local nonprofit organization that seeks to enhance the lives of young children and their families living with special needs so all children can shine their brightest. They advocate for inclusiveness and provide scholarships, adaptive equipment, special programs and funding for therapies.
