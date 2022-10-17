The Oklahoma Restaurant Group has announced Stillwater will be the second licensed location for their breakfast and brunch concept, Hatch Early Mood Food.
Local developer and entrepreneur Cory Williams, CEO of Upside Hospitality, plans for a quick remodel of the former NAPA/Uncle Mikes’s building located at the corner of 10th Avenue and Main Street.
“We are about three-quarters of the way through architectural and engineering design,” Williams said. “We initially targeted spring break but more than likely will open in April or May of 2023.”
While serving as State Representative of House District 34, Williams said he loved getting brunch at Hatch when he was in Oklahoma City. Williams started talking with Provision Concepts Founder and CEO, Jeff Dixon in 2018 about bringing Hatch to Stillwater.
In a press release statement Williams said, “We have been focused on the redevelopment of historic downtown Stillwater for years. Our vision involves creating a sense of community and vibrancy downtown centered on goods and services not typically found in smaller urban markets. As we have continued to redevelop assets throughout the years, Jeff and I kept a running dialogue about Hatch in Stillwater. We were finally able to ink a deal and we absolutely couldn’t be happier to bring Hatch to our community, the students of Oklahoma State University and downtown Stillwater.”
The remodel of the historic building will include restoring the original window locations that were bricked up. Williams also has plans to install solar panels on the roof that will generate significant renewable power for the building and allow the project to qualify for C-PACE financing.
According to oklahomacpace.org, Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy is a financing mechanism designed to encourage energy and water efficiency improvements, renewable energy systems, and building resiliency projects for commercial properties.
C-PACE allows commercial property owners to secure private low-interest, long-term loans for eligible permanently affixed energy source or energy-efficiency, water conservation, or resiliency improvements whereby the loan is placed on the property in the county land records as a special assessment.
The financing is repaid annually by the property owner over the useful life of the improvements. As a property special assessment, the financing arrangement then remains with the property even if it is sold, facilitating long-term investments in building performance. The longer-term payback allows the efficiency improvements to pay for themselves over time.
