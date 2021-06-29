Payne County officials are asking residents to be careful while driving on county roads, which may have washed out during heavy rains over the past few days.
It’s especially important to drive more slowly and carefully at night, when motorists might not be able to see road damage until it’s too late to avoid an accident, Payne County’s Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin warned.
At least 10 roads were closed in the eastern half of the county after heavy weekend rains, either because they had washed out or because they were under water, Payne County District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett told the News Press.
He said 68th Street between Greenwood and Underwood roads and Eagle Road south of 44th Street were two significant trouble spots near Yale. The soil in that area is sandy and roads there tend to wash out when they get water over them.
The bridge on Norfolk Road about halfway between Yale and Cushing was closed after soil began washing out under the roadway near the bridge abutment.
Cavett said he plans to make repairs and get the road open as soon as conditions are dry enough.
That bridge – a WPA-era stone arch structure with a large metal pipe run through it – has a chronic problem with wash-outs due to its construction, he said.
It’s been on the list of projects waiting for state funding through the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges plan since 2009, Cavett said. Each year since he took office, Cavett has been told it would be done the following year. He expects it to finally be rebuilt in July of the 2022.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said the western half of the county was not hit as hard as the eastern half but River Road along the Cimarron was also closed in his district due to high water.
A flood-prone section of Perkins Road south of State Highway 33 near Perkins was also closed due to flooding.
Although the water level is dropping, it takes time for that particular stretch of road to clear because there isn’t really anywhere for water to go in that low-lying area, Choplin said.
Drivers should continue to avoid that area and any other closed road until barricades are removed.
A woman died in May 2019 when her car was swept away after she drove into flood waters on the same stretch of Perkins Road.
Choplin said more flooding is a possibility in the county if it experiences additional heavy rain. A front is stalled out over the area.
June has already brought more rain than usual to this part of the state, filling farm ponds and flood control structures, he said. That isn’t a problem if we get a light rain but heavy rains will create significant runoff that could flood roads and other low-lying areas.
The Cimarron River was out of its banks Sunday, having reached 18.28 feet – considered minor flood stage – near Ripley, Choplin said. By press time Tuesday it had dropped to 16 feet, no longer flood stage but considered to be action stage and still twice the river’s usual 7-8 foot level.
It’s important for people to be careful around the river and to stay off it when it’s elevated, he emphasized. Tuesday the Cimarron was flowing at a rate of 14,000 cubic feet per second compared to its usual rate of less than 1,000 cubic feet per second.
“It’s flowing a lot of water, there are eddies (circular currents), trash and debris in there,” Choplin said.
He said the southeast corner of the county, from Ripley to the county line and south of State Highway 51, has gotten the most rain and taken the most damage. According to Oklahoma Mesonet the Cushing area received 9.03 inches of rain over a four-day period.
Stillwater had minor street flooding in its usual flood-prone areas, but did not report any significant damage or closures.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.