OSU Center for Health Sciences kicks off Operation Orange with a one-day, hands-on medical school camp at the OSU Student Union. The aim is to spark or encourage high school students to pursue a career in medicine and health care.
The camp is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at the Student Union, 100 S. Hester St. Plenty of spots are open for interested students. For more information or to register, go to okla.st/OpOrange
The goal of Operation Orange is to recruit students in rural areas of Oklahoma to attend medical school and then return to their hometowns to practice medicine.
“With our state facing a growing physician shortage, it has become imperative that we attract medical students who want to stay and practice in rural Oklahoma after completing their degree,” OSU-CHS President Johnny Stephens said. “One of the key factors that determine where physicians will set up their medical practice is where they were raised. Physicians who grew up in rural Oklahoma are more likely to practice medicine in a rural community.”
Participants at Operation Orange get to practice doing chest compressions and inserting a breathing tube as well as learn about organ anatomy and preparing for medical school.
They will also take part in hands-on activities related to OSU-CHS’ Athletic Training and Physician Assistant program, all while interacting with medical, athletic training and PA students.
Two other Operation Orange events will be held on Feb. 11 at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah and Feb. 25 at OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.
