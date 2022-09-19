A combination of factors has the Stillwater Utilities Authority planning to spend more than it had projected for natural gas this year, according to a staff report for the SUA trustees. The city councilors, acting in their capacity as trustees of the SUA, approved an amendment Monday that increases the $2.3 million originally budgeted to buy natural gas from its primary supplier and transporter, Enable, by $5 million.
About $200,000 more will be paid to Oklahoma Natural Gas for transporting natural gas to the plant, which pushes the total to $7.5 million.
The increase should be offset by higher capacity payments – Stillwater’s wholesale supplier Grand River Dam Authority pays the SUA for producing power on demand – and power cost adjustment payments, Smith said.
Stillwater’s power plant, known as the Stillwater Energy Center, has been called on to operate the giant gas-powered engines it uses to produce electricity significantly more than had orginally been projected, Smith said. Gas futures pricing has more than doubled, is expected to remain high through February or March.
Staff will monitor the situation and future budget increases will probably be needed as prices continue to climb, he said.
Smith explained that prices per dekatherm – a unit of energy used to measure gas that’s roughly equal to 1 million British thermal units – have risen from $3 at this time last year to $8.
