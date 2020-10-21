Through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Stillwater’s finances remain on track, Finance Director Christy Cluck told the City Council Monday.
Stillwater has managed to avoid a financial crisis but with the pandemic far from over, city leaders are cautious in spite of reassuring numbers.
With 25% of the fiscal year over, revenues are at 28.3% for the General Fund and 26.8% for the Stillwater Utilities Authority, according to the city’s quarterly financial report.
The City’s General Fund budget started out with $10.9 million in carryover when the new fiscal year started July 1.
It included $5.6 million already appropriated for projects that were put on hold as city leaders took a wait and see approach to the pandemic’s impact. That money has since been released and those capital projects are beginning to move forward, Cluck said.
The remaining $5.3 million was not allocated and some of it will eventually be returned to the Stillwater Utilities Authority, which transfers about $13 million to the General Fund each year to cover city operations.
Of that $5.3 million, $2.7 million was saved through spending cuts – an average of 20% in departmental operating and maintenance budgets across the board – and holding off on filling open positions.
City Manager Norman McNickle said those sacrifices weren’t easy to make but they ensured Stillwater’s municipal government stayed out of the red.
“I’m very appreciative of the staff cooperating with some measures that probably seemed pretty draconian,” he said.
An additional $2.6 million in federal reimbursement for coronavirus response through the CARES Act makes it possible for the city to implement a few other projects this year.
Some were already in the plan and some are needed because of the pandemic.
The City Council approved plans Monday to spend $850,000 of the remaining $5.3 million overage.
Information Technology Director Brad Stewart presented a plan calling for $300,000 to upgrade IT equipment. The project had already been scheduled for the current fiscal year.
The councilors also set aside $500,000 for the Stillwater Small Business Assistance Program.
Qualified locally-owned businesses with less than 50 employees and less than $10 million in annual sales that have suffered financial losses due to COVID-19 can apply for grants of up to $5,000.
Information and applications are available online at growstillwater.org/grants.
The councilors agreed that more than one round of funding could be needed.
Any of the unallocated funds that remain after the city audit has been completed will be returned to the SUA.
