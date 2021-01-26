Holding steady: Stillwater Medical finances positive in spite of challenges

Stillwater Medical Center has managed to maintain its financial stability over the past year in the face of a pandemic that has forced it to time and again increase staffing and capacity even as revenues dropped.
The SMC Board of Trustees learned Tuesday that the medical system entered the last month of 2020 just $1.4 million below its budget of $12.9 million in consolidated operating income.
Although that $11.5 million in operating income is undoubtably a success considering the circumstances, it reflects the difficulties SMC faced in 2020.
CFO Alan Lovelace pointed out SMC had collected $17.3 million by the same time the previous year.
But just being in the black financially seemed unlikely when the trustees were updated in April and May, Board of Trustees Chair Calvin Anthony noted.
CEO Denise Webber agreed, saying, “There were a few months the bottom fell out.”
She reminded the board that SMC lost $9 million in April but said she was happy it was able to ultimately pull out a positive bottom line, without factoring in CARES Act COVID relief funding.
The hospital remains solvent and continues to hold a healthy reserve, with $72.1 million in investments and a total of $130.2 million cash on hand, enough to operate the hospital for 196 days.
Overall cash on hand is higher than it was last year, but SMC may have to return some of the $45 million in COVID relief funding it has received, dropping its cash on hand to $85.3 million.
Patient numbers reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with in-patient cases up, outpatient visits significantly up, emergency room visits down and surgeries below budget.
The hospital’s admissions were up sharply and the average daily census of 68 patients set a record, largely due to COVID patients, Lovelace said.
The hospital has found itself needing to expand patient care areas several times over the past 10 months, creating more Intensive Care beds and converting regular hospital rooms to positive pressure rooms for COVID patients.
The emergency department was expanded into a nearby conference room to accommodate COVID patients who had to be held there, sometimes for days, Webber said, because no other beds were available for them.
Administrative staff was relocated to other facilities around town after the need for space forced sleep study rooms to be relocated to the administrative hall.
The long-term plan is to convert the entire hall to patient care and build additional space to house hospital administration.
Plans are now being made to build out additional empty shell space on the third floor of the new surgery and maternal child health units currently under construction, Regional President System VP Steven Taylor explained. That space will allow the ICU to add 15 beds, for a total of 21.
Webber said recent events have shown the hospital will need that space.
It appears COVID will be with us for years, she said.
Administrators are also considering expanding the hospital’s second floor to the south and connecting it to the new Heart and Vascular Center.
