Anyone looking for fun, affordable Christmas activities this month doesn’t have to go far. There’s plenty of festive joy to be had in the Stillwater and metro region.
Local Christmas events in the Stillwater region include holiday concerts, light shows, arts and crafts events and a new Christmas Market event at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
“The fairground manager is trying to bring more activities to the fairgrounds in Noble County, so hopefully this will be something that we do for several more years,” said event coordinator Sara Neil-Ferguson, who said she has 25 vendors so far for the event, who will be giving out samples and selling salsa, tea, custom boutique and handmade items, Scentsy items and more.
Neil-Ferguson said she hopes to also include a Christmas backdrop for family photos and to have Santa Claus present. The event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 16-17 with free admission to enter.
“I took my experience as a vendor and am using it as a coordinator now,” said Neil-Ferguson, who has a shop in Drumright called Fergy’s Designs in which she sells custom sewn items. “I love meeting all of the vendors and seeing all of the diversity they bring, especially the hand-made items. I love the hand-made items.”
The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host a Holiday Open House 1-3 p.m. today at the museum in Pawnee where visitors can view seasonal decorations throughout the home of the world-renowned Wild West Show entertainer Gordon W. “Pawnee Bill” Lillie. Holiday decorations will adorn some of the outbuildings at the 500-acre working ranch. Activities will children’s crafts and an opportunity to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and hot cocoa and cookies will be served.
Anna Davis, the museum historian, said weather permitting, the event will also include wagon rides, and the museum store will be having a Christmas sale.
Stillwater teens looking for some holiday fun can sign up to attend the Stillwater Public Library’s Nightmare Before the Holidays party for youth sixth through 12th grades. The event, which will take place 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16, will include watching the Nightmare Before Christmas movie, making a holiday craft and eating festive treats inspired by the movie. Those attending may dress up as characters from the movie or wear their favorite holiday hats and sweaters.
“Creating a fun, safe environment where teens can hang out with their friends and engage in a creative activity really benefits the Library,” said Jordan Stine, teen librarian, in a press release. “The goal is to start having regular teen programs again and encourage more teens to visit the Library.”
Registration for the event can be found online.
Other holiday activities in the Stillwater region include:
Pop Up Art Shops – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Prairie Arts Center in Stillwater.
Christmas Concert by the Oklahoma Homeschool Bands & Strings – 1 p.m. today at the Winfrey Houston Theatre in the Stillwater Community Center. Free admission, but donations are accepted.
Lights on the Lake at McMurtry – 5-9 p.m. today and Sunday, now-Dec. 18 at Lake McMurtry East Recreation Area. $6 parking fee.
Stillwater Community Band Holiday Concert – 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Stillwater Community Center. Free admission.
The 45th Annual Parkview Estates Luminarias Celebration Weekend – 6-9 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at East Rogers Drive and North Perkins Road in Stillwater. Event includes enjoying Christmas lights and decorations and seeing Santa and the Grinch. Free admission.
The following are holiday activities in Oklahoma City:
Lights on Broadway in Automobile Alley – 4-7 p.m. today. Free to attend. First stop is located outside of Energy FC at 1001 North Broadway Avenue.
Caroling on the Plaza – 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lyric Theatre, 1727 NW 16th Street. Free to participate
Holiday Pop-Up Shops – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, now-Dec. 18 at 399 NW 10th Street. Free to attend.
Jane Austen’s Christmas Cracker – Show times at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on varying days from now to Dec. 23 at Oklahoma Shakespeare, 2920 Paseo. Ticket prices start at $12. An interactive show of Jane Austen’s love stories.
Holiday Lights in Scissortail Park – 6-10 p.m. now-Jan. 1 in Scissortail Park in downtown OKC. See paths of luminaries, a 40-foot holiday tree, giant menorah and a light and music show. Free to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.