With her latest book, “Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right” about to be released on Oct. 29, journalist, author and playwright Anne Nelson is taking part in a number of book festivals around the country.
Nelson is a 1972 graduate of C.E. Donart High School. Her parents, Ted and Gerry Nelson, still reside in Stillwater.
Her Oct. 19 speech at the Wisconsin Book Festival was broadcast on C-SPAN2’s Book TV. That video is archived and can be viewed at https://www.c-span.org/video/?464899-8/shadow-network.
She will also appear at the Texas Book Festival on Saturday. That event will be televised on C-SPAN2 throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.
Nelson graduated from Yale University and has taught at Columbia University’s School of Journalism and School of International and Public Affairs.
She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the New York Council on the Humanities.
She has received a Livingston Award for journalism and a Guggenheim Fellowship for historical research.
Nelson is a former war correspondent who has written multiple books, two plays and a screenplay.
Her 2009 book “Red Orchestra: The Story of the Berlin Underground and the Circle of Friends Who Resisted Hitler” was a New Your Times Book Review Editors’ Choice.
Her 2017 book “Suzanne’s Children: A Daring Rescue in Nazi Paris” was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award.
Her play “The Guys” was inspired by her experience helping a New York City fire captain write eulogies for eight of his crew members who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
It was a hit off-Broadway production and became a film starring Sigourney Weaver and Anthony LaPaglia in 2002.
