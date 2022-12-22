Candy canes, mistletoe, gingerbread cookies and home fires – all staples of the Christmas holiday.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the leading days of the year for American home fires, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
“December is a leading month for home fires, in part because many of the activities we engage in during the holiday season reflect leading causes of home fires year-round,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Plus, as colder temperatures impact much of the country, use of heating equipment increases significantly.”
NFPA provided data showed 35 percent of home decoration fires began with candles year-round. In December, that number jumps to 45 percent.
Christmas is the peak day for candle fires with more than double the daily average, and Christmas Eve ranks second. The holidays are second and third in home cooking fires, respectively, only trailing Thanksgiving.
The second-leading cause of U.S. home fires is heating equipment. Naturally, the numbers tick up during the winter months.
Dustan Portman, Deputy Fire Marshal of the Stillwater Fire Department, said the majority of house fire deaths involve portable or stationary space heaters.
“Space heaters are dangerous. They have to be put in place correctly and plugged in correctly – not into power strips or anything that could overload an electrical circuit,” Portman said. “This is definitely the time of year that we’re looking at that, and it should be on people’s minds.”
The fire department wanted to remind people to keep combustible materials away from heat sources, including Christmas trees and wrapping paper.
Portman said the fire department is prepared in the event of a home fire during the holiday.
“If we do get a house fire on Christmas Day, it can lead to an all-call, where we call back off-duty firefighters if we need extra bodies to man the stations,” Portman said.
