Icy weather is expected to impact Stillwater through Wednesday as a wave of cold air pushing across the center of the country will make wintry precipitation possible, National Weather Service meteorologists said.
A winter weather advisory is in place for Stillwater as of press time – for freezing rain and sleet – and the main wave of precipitation is expected to arrive Tuesday at around 10 a.m.
“Driving, especially driving south, could be a major concern,” an NWS meteorologist told the News Press. “It’ll probably be all right in Stillwater ... if it’s just light sleet ... but heavy sleet and freezing rain would be concerning.”
Oklahoma State University was the first to act, announcing campus office closures and university-wide class cancellations for Tuesday because of the inclement weather.
Stillwater Public Schools then canceled all Tuesday activities for a traditional snow day.
“There will be no virtual assignments and no take home packets,” SPS said on its Facebook. “This is a great opportunity to catch up on any outstanding assignments, get ahead on projects and enjoy some reading.”
SPS staff will not report to work unless otherwise directed by their supervisor.
Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy students will continue with classwork as usual.
After-school activities, including the basketball games against Moore were postponed and will be rescheduled.
Stillwater Makes A Change’s fundraiser at Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili will still be held from 5-9 p.m.
The Meridian Technology Center said it plans to hold classes Tuesday as of press time, but students and faculty would be notified of cancellations and closures if plans were to change.
The Stillwater Emergency Management Agency said it will provide any travel-related issues on its Facebook page.
In the surrounding area, Perkins-Tryon Public Schools announced it will be closed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, as well.
"One day of work will be coming home or will be available online to prepare for the possibility of the weather continuing," the district said. "If so, (Wednesday) will be a Distance Learning Day. If the weather improves we will be back in person."
