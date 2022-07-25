The U. S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a voluntary recall by Family Dollar stores of a wide variety of over-the counter medications and personal care items. The recall impacts items sold at Family Dollar locations nationwide, except in Alaska and Hawaii, which do not have any Family Dollar locations, and Delaware, where stores did not receive deliveries of the items being recalled.
Family Dollar operates stores in Stillwater at 802 S. Perkins Road and Perkins at 801 E. State Highway 33.
The recalled products had been stored outside their labeled temperature requirements and were then inadvertently shipped to stores around May 1 – June 10, according to the recall announcement, which was issued Thursday.
The recall announcement refers to “certain products regulated by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration” and an 11-page document lists 425 individual products that stores have been directed to pull from their shelves and quarantine.
The products cover a wide range of health and beauty aids, ranging from toothpaste and oral care to personal cleaners and a variety of over-the-counter medications.
Pharmacist Debbie Hernandez told the News Press the storage issue is something to be concerned about. Some medications can lose their effectiveness if stored outside their labeled temperature ranges, she said. Other medications contain compounds that can break down into something harmful.
“Even if it’s not harmful in itself, if you’re not getting the potency you need, it could potentially be harmful to you,” Hernandez said.
Although the company said it had not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness at the time of the recall announcement, people should not use the recalled products. Family Dollar customers who have any of the affected items can return them to the store where they were purchased without a receipt.
People who experience any problems related to using the products should contact their healthcare provider. Anyone experiencing adverse reactions or quality problems should also report them to the FDA MedWatch Adverse Reporting Program by calling 1-800-332-1088 or online at
www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.
Family Dollar customers with questions about the recall can call the company’s customer service line at 844-636-7687 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST.
