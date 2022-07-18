With Payne County trapped in a heat dome and temperatures expected to reach 112 degrees on Tuesday, Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin appeared before the Payne County Board of Commissioners at their regular weekly meeting on Monday and discussed the weather for Payne County.
According to Choplin, most of Payne County has gone with less than .25 inches of rain for 36 days. The lack of rain and high temperatures have depleted soil moisture and killed vegetation, making for dangerous fire conditions.
He reported on a fire east of Stillwater that burned 130 acres near the Meadowbrook housing addition last Thursday and said that 31 fire trucks from surrounding fire departments responded to contain the blaze. Their quick response saved that housing addition, which had been evacuated.
Choplin credited the overwhelming, quick response from area departments for containing the fire, unlike the raging fire in Blaine County that has consumed thousands of acres.
His weather forecast showed low humidity and high winds in the next week, which will make fire suppression difficult for fire departments.
Despite the dangerous weather conditions, the commissioners are not able to impose a burn ban at this time because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has classified Payne County as being abnormally dry.
If lack of rain and hot temperatures persist, the county could be classified as being in a severe drought and the commissioners could re-impose the burn ban that existed earlier this year.
Although a burn ban is not imposed, “Please don’t burn, and please be safe,” Choplin said, encouraging Payne County residents to not light fires.
