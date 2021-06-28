Sales and use tax collections, which provide a large portion of the City of Stillwater’s operating funds for general government, held relatively steady last month, according to a revenue report released Wednesday by the City.
June 2021 sales and use tax collection totaled $3,203,394, based on April transactions that were reported to the Oklahoma Tax Commission in May and apportioned to the City in June.
Revenues apportioned in June were up more than $1 million for a total increase of 46.97% from the previous June, which was based on tax collected when many businesses were closed or facing severe restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales tax collections were $2,859,220, up $892,092 or 45.35 % and use tax collections were $344,174, up $131,612 or 61.92%.
Hotel/motel tax, used to fund tourism development and other types of economic development, was also hit hard by the pandemic. The Hotel Room Tax Annual Budget was amended from $800,000 to $500,000 in January.Although numbers have still not fully recovered, lodging taxes are up sharply from the same time last year when travel was heavily restricted.
June remittance was $68,724, up by $50,691 or 281.10 percent.
Sales and use tax also totaled more than $3.2 million in May, up from $2.5 million in April and March.
City staff issued a reminder that sales tax is the largest source of recurring revenue for cities in Oklahoma. Changes in how businesses operate and in shopping habits along with canceled community events – all due to the pandemic – have put the reliability of local sales tax revenues at risk.
“Although Stillwater has experienced only modest effects to sales tax since the start of the pandemic, it is important to keep in mind that the City is also not experiencing overall growth, which is the desire for our local economy,” the report said. “The spike in tax collections over the last two months is encouraging but does not indicate a trend at this point. Lack of growth in local sales tax generation limits future opportunities for expanding City services and capital investment. The City continues to monitor sales tax collections closely as the community begins to reengage in public activities and events, and businesses rebound from the effects of COVID-19.”
