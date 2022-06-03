If anyone could say they have given their all, it’s probably Dr. Gay Washington. She’s about to retire from Stillwater Public Schools for the second time at the end of June.
Washington gave 30 years to the district – both as a teacher and an administrator – before retiring in 2017, but returned in January to fill in as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year after former superintendent Marc Moore’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement.
As the Board of Education began its search for a new superintendent, Washington made it clear she would not be a candidate for the job, although some people had hoped she would be.
“While I appreciate the encouragement of the board and of friends and colleagues in the community to continue in this capacity, I plan to step out of this role in June of this year,” she announced. “I will, however, be involved in the process of selecting the future superintendent and will take great care to work with the Board to find someone who will lead SPS into a bright future.”
After he was selected by the Board of Education to be the district’s next superintendent, SHS Principal Uwe Gordon – who takes over July 1 – presented a smiling Washington with the special diploma made for district retirees as a sign of appreciation.
The mock SHS diploma states that Washington has completed the requirements of empowering students, mentoring faculty members, coaxing reluctant learners, creating positive learning environments, mentoring Pioneers, cheering on the Pioneers in all seasons and giving time, effort and loyalty.
“Having mastered all of this (and so much more), she is officially released to seek out retirement activities and going to the bathroom whenever she wants, while still maintaining a strong and lasting connection with Stillwater High School,” it says in closing.
Gordon said having the freedom to go to the bathroom whenever they want really means something to teachers.
Washington seems to be ready to enjoy her freedom. Her time as interim superintendent for the last half of this school year has been challenging.
Controversy flared beginning in February over school bathroom policies and the rights of transgender students.
The criticism leveled at the district and its staff inspired state legislators to pass a bathroom bill that requires students to use the facilities for the gender on their birth certificate – unless an individual gender neutral restroom is available – and resulted in a pending lawsuit after a community member was removed while speaking at a Board meeting.
Washington said it wasn’t what she would have wanted.
As adults waged a war of words at school board meetings, she had told the News Press in April that she was just trying to keep the district and its students out of what amounted to a political fight.
“This is not politics,” she said. “Children are not politics.”
Washington has held students at the forefront during her time with the district.
In her 30 years with Stillwater Public Schools, Washington served as a teacher for eight years, as principal of Richmond Elementary for 11 years and as a district-level administrator for 13 years.
She ended her career as assistant superintendent for educational services and previously served as interim superintendent from May 2015 to July 2016.
Washington and Gordon said they will continue working together throughout June as they prepare for the transition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.