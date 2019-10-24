The Islamic Society of Stillwater has invited all college students to join its members for a special open house event during fall break.
The doors open at 1 p.m. Friday and students from Oklahoma State University and other colleges are invited to observe the weekly congrational prayer from 1:40-2:10 p.m. followed by lunch at 2:30 p.m.
Members of the Islamic Society will offer tours of the center after lunch.
The students are also invited to join members for an evening of sports activities like volleyball, soccer, basketball and table tennis.
A cookout with burgers and hotdogs starts at 6 p.m. and the social activities will continue until 10 p.m.
For more information about the Islamic Society, go to www.issstillwater.com.
