Islamic Society offers free fall break day camp

To help parents who have to work or go to school during Fall Break, the Islamic Society of Stillwater is inviting students of all ages to attend a free day camp at the center, located at 616 N. Washington St. The camp will be held 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Volunteers will be there to care for the children as they tour the center and enjoy games, videos, food and fun activities with friends from around the world, Islamic Society Director Dr. Ahmed Abo Basha said.
Friday’s activities will include the weekly 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. congregational prayer.
The Islamic Society is holding outreach activities like this day camp as part of its effort to promote mutual understanding and friendly relationships within the community.
Earlier this year, Basha said the organization wants to encourage and participate in interfaith activities to melt barriers, build bridges and correct misconceptions.
For more information about the Islamic Society of Stillwater follow the organization on Facebook or go to issstillwater.org.
People with questions about the day camp can call Dr. Basha at 405-714-4503.
