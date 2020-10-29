The Stillwater High School band is making the best of things this year in spite of having few chances to show off their hard work for a crowd.
When the Oct. 23 high school football game was canceled by the opposing team, the band jumped on the opportunity to take the field and perform for family and friends at Pioneer Stadium.
With all competitions being cancelled this year and not being able to play at a football game yet, finally getting to perform was a refreshing change, he said.
The theme for this year's show is both timely and topical: Bandemic 2020.
Director of Bands Kevin Zamborsky said the band had planned for that game to be Eighth Grade Night, when eighth grade band members play pre-game then join the high school students in the stands during the game. It's a tradition they all look forward to.
"We didn't want to lose eighth grade night, and had planned on doing a parent performance for this coming Friday, so when the game was canceled we figured why not combine our parent performance and eighth grade night and just do both at the same time?" Zamborsky said. "It had been 248 days since the high school band last performed, so it was great to give them the opportunity to be in front of an appreciative audience again. It's nice to be able to experience the rewards of why they work so hard day after day."
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
