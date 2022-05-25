A voluntary recall of Jif peanut butter that was announced Friday by the J.M. Smucker Co. because of potential Salmonella contamination was expanded Wednesday to include a list of candies and snack foods.
The recalled products were sold in a variety of sizes, including large containers commonly used in restaurants.
Restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve the recalled peanut butter or any products that were made with the peanut butter. People who have any of the recalled products should not eat them.
The J.M. Smucker Co. issued last week’s voluntary recall after five of five people sickened in a multi-state Salmonella outbreak reported in an epidemiological review conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that they had eaten peanut butter. Four of the five specifically reported eating some variety of Jif.
There have been a total of 14 illnesses reported across 12 states. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The last case was reported May 1.
None of the cases occurred in Oklahoma.
Cases have been reported in the following states:
Arkansas -1, Georgia -2, Illinois -1, Massachusetts -1, Missouri -1, Ohio -1, North Carolina -1, New York -1, South Carolina -1, Texas -2, Virginia -1 and Washington -1.
The J.M. Smucker’s Co. is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall.
The outbreak was tied to a J.M. Smucker Co. plant in Lexington, Kentucky, based on genetic analysis by the FDA of a sample collected at that plant in 2010 that matches the strain causing current illnesses.
The affected peanut butter products have been sold widely across and outside the U.S.
The recall covers various sizes of creamy, crunchy, natural creamy, natural honey, reduced fat, no added sugar and creamy omega 3 varieties of Jif peanut butter.
It covers containers of Jif that have lot codes with the first seven digits ending in 425, if they are numbered 1274425 – 21040425. The code can be found near the Best If Used By date, either under or next to, depending on the packaging.
Some products on the expanded list were distributed in limited areas but others were distributed nationwide.
Products that could have been distributed in Oklahoma include: peanut butter products made by Coblentz Chocolate Company and store-prepared snack items sold by a variety of grocery stores, including Albertson’s, Safeway, Pak ‘N Ave and Jewel-Osco.
A full list of the types and sizes of Jif peanut butter under recall can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y6wz5hrk.
People who have questions or want to report problems can go to www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
