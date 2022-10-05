On Sept. 16, Oklahoma State University’s College of Arts and Sciences recognized the contributions of 27 alumni at its annual Hall of Fame event. Included among the honorees were computer science alumnus Joe Carroll and political science alumna Lou Watkins, this year’s two Hall of Fame inductees.
In addition to inducting Carroll and Watkins into the CAS Hall of Fame, the college recognized 23 Distinguished Alumni and two Rising Stars for exceptional accomplishments in their careers, outstanding service to their communities and unwavering dedication to OSU.
“We know as CAS alumni that we’re part of an impressive group,” said OSU alum and KOCO sports director Bryan Keating, who emceed the event. “But to hear about each of [the honorees] this evening is nothing short of awe-inspiring.”
This year’s first Hall of Fame inductee was Joe Carroll, who graduated from OSU in 1986 and went on to join CITGO Petroleum in the early 1990s. After 28 years with the company, he was named the CITGO’s chief information officer in February. During his Hall of Fame remarks, Carroll recalled a pivotal moment at Oklahoma State that led him to his current position.
“In my journey to computer science, like many students, I took a few semesters to find my way,” Carroll said. “I was in an accounting class and the professor mentioned, ‘Whoever learns about computer technology will rule the world.’ As a 19-year-old, world domination sounded like a great plan for me. So, I left that class, walked straight to the College of Arts and Sciences and declared my major in computer science. It’s been an amazing career ever since.”
Carroll added that the OSU faculty did more than just teach him in the classroom. “Those people also invested in me as a person,” Carroll said. “They instilled values in me. They cared for me. And they helped me in times that I struggled. For that I will be eternally grateful to them and to the university.”
The second 2022 CAS Hall of Fame inductee was Lou Watkins, a 23-year member of the OSU Board of Regents and former board chair. Lou’s dedication to education and service was noted several times during the evening, punctuated by her own words near the conclusion of the event.
“I firmly believe in good citizenship and good civic leadership, and it’s been an honor for me to be a part of that,” said Watkins, who added that her choice of a political science major at age 18 later afforded her those opportunities. “The common denominator here tonight is that [the honorees] live lives of service. I think that’s the kind of standard that we need more of in our world today. I hope that all of us will make a commitment to making things better through … liv[ing] a life of service.”
The College of Arts and Sciences’ interim dean, Dr. Keith Garbutt, also remarked on the caliber of the event’s attendees and summed up the college as “the absolute heart of the university.”
“The College of Arts and Sciences is an amazing place to be, and as all of you alumni can attest, it has been for decades,” Garbutt said, addressing the evening’s audience. “We are thrilled to be celebrating you, our alumni, who make us proud to be CAS Cowboys.”
To learn more about the College of Arts and Science's Hall of Fame, including bios on all the honorees, visit cas.okstate.edu.
Hall of Fame
Alumni who have achieved exceptional success in their professions, displayed effective leadership, made significant contributions to their communities and shown great loyalty to OSU.
• Joe Carroll - B.S. Computer Science, ’86
• Lou Watkins - B.A. Political Science ’64
Distinguished Alumni
Alumni who have brought distinction to OSU through extraordinary achievements in their fields and demonstrated records of distinguished service.
• John A. Brett, III - B.S. Geology, ’84
• Mickey Coats - B.S. Mathematics ’76, MBA ’82
• Patricia Cobb - B.S. Sociology ’74
• Patti Drennan - B.S. Music Education ’74, Master's in Music Education
• Gregory Everett - B.A. English ’87
• J. Phil Gibson - B.S. Botany ’88
• Tadaaki Hatta - BFA Art ’66
• Dennis Heinzig - Philosophy ’84, M.A. Philosophy ’87
• Anthony Hill - B.A Theatre ’10
• Brigadier General Ronald E. Jolly Sr. - Air Force ROTC, B.S. Industrial Engineering and Management ’90
• Robert Keating - B.S. Economics ’72
• Dr. Ron McAfee - B.S. Psychology ’59, M.S. Psychology ’59
• Karen Morgan - B.S. Geography ’85, M.S. Environmental Studies ’88
• Dr. Laura Price Coombs - Ph.D. Statistics ’99
• Dr. Patricia Reiff - B.S. Physics ’71
• Mona Ryan - B.S. Speech Pathology ’82
• The Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic - B.S. Journalism and Broadcasting ’71
• Brigadier General Hopper Smith - Military Science and B.S. Geology ‘86
• Judge Barbara Swinton - B.S. Political Science ’82
• Dr. Gregory Walton - B.S. Biology (pre-med) ’89
• Rebecca Wetteman - B.A. French and Political Science ’95
• Dan Yost - B.S. Computer Science ’00
• Jo Ann McBride Muchmore (posthumous) - B.A. Theatre ’57, M.A. Theatre ’70
Rising Stars
Alumni who have graduated in the past 10 years and reached major milestones in their chosen careers and/or shown exemplary commitments to community service and volunteerism.
• Todd Edmonds - B.S. Mathematics and Physics ’16
• Jordan Jones - B.S. Media and Strategic Communications ’12
