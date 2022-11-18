PERRY – Business associates, friends and family reminisced inside Kemnitz Oil Company’s Sinclair Service Station during the 85th anniversary celebration of the state’s longest continuous operation service station.
The station, located at 524 Cedar St. at the southeast corner of the courthouse square downtown, was constructed in 1937 by Mid-Continent Petroleum Company. It was a Sunray DX Service Station. In 1955, Charles and Laura Kemnitz purchased the business where their sons Craig and Brent spent their youth.
The station went from being a DX to APCO before beginning operation as a Sinclair Station in 1994. Craig became owner of the business in 2005 and continues overseeing the day-to-day operations along with three valued employees, two who have been with Craig for 15 years.
Brent became a longtime pitching coach at Wichita State University, where he currently works in WSU’s athletic department as an assistant athlete director for outreach and staff development.
The anniversary attracted associates from the oil business, the former executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, family members and longtime friends for the mid-afternoon celebration.
“My dad bought this station when I was 18 months old. Brent was born in 1956 … I don’t remember anything but this station,” said Craig, a 1972 Perry High graduate. “Brent and I grew up here, washing cars and doing other jobs.”
Bob Blackburn, the executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society from 1999 until his retirement in 2021, attended the event. Blackburn, who was instrumental in the planning and building of the Oklahoma History Center, will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame later this week.
Blackburn wrote about the station and noted that a couple of old DX gas pumps from the service station are on display in the Oklahoma History Center.
Stillwater’s Rusty Shaw, former chairman of OnCue Express, was in attendance along with John Groendyke, CEO of Groendyke Transport in Enid and a 2013 inductee into Oklahoma State’s Hall of Fame and a 2015 inductee into Oklahoma State’s Hall of Fame,
Also attending were Vance McSpadden, former president of the Oklahoma Petroleum Marketers; Perry native Marvin Jirous, a Sonic Drive-In co-founder who grew up washing cars at the station, and E-Z Drill president Rick Walstad along with employees Connie Griffin and Holly Mahon.
Across the street from the station is a building housing Kemnitz memorabilia. Craig’s wife, Ruby, provided a tour of the facility for several attendees. Included among the collection of oil business historical items were a variety of sports memorabilia treasures.
There were memorabilia from the 1989 Dallas White Rock Marathon which Craig ran in along with Stillwater’s Shaw, Bob Hert and Larry Gosney. There were also items when Craig competed in the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996. In addition, jerseys and other items from professional baseballers coached by Brent at Wichita State are on display.
The Kemnitz family added to the sports memorabilia collection during the anniversary when former Enid baseball coach and current David Allen Memorial Ballpark director Bill Mayberry – Brent’s teammate at Phillips University in Enid – delivered a baseball cap worn by their Phillips coach and NAIA Hall of Famer Joe Record. It was a gift from Record’s wife Lois.
“We’ve made a lot of friends and met a lot of neat people at this station through the years,” added Craig, who visited with attendees along with his mom and brother Brent. “I was pleased with the turnout for our anniversary.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.