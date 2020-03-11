KFOR's Emily Sutton to sing with Stillwater Jazz

The sounds of big band jazz will fill the Stillwater Community Center on Thursday night as Stillwater Jazz presents its spring concert with guest vocalist Emily Sutton.
It’s an opportunity for people to see a different side of a popular figure in local media.
The Oklahoma City meteorologist and storm chaser grew up in Chicago in a musical household with a mother who was a music teacher, Stillwater Jazz director Kent Taylor said. She has been singing her entire life.
According to her biography, she has performed the national anthem at NASCAR events, Oklahoma City Barons’ hockey matches and Thunder basketball games.
But she also enjoys pop music, as shown in YouTube videos of her singing the theme from “Flashdance” during the Oklahoma State Fair and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” during a performance with the KFOR Band.
Taylor said he first heard Sutton’s singing voice when she performed the national anthem at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon last year. He reached out to her about performing with Stillwater Jazz but they weren’t able to make it work last year.
When he contacted her again this year, she said she had been thinking about it and hoping the band would reach out again.
“She mentioned names like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan,” he said. “So I could tell she’s done her homework.”
Sutton has come to Stillwater to rehearse with the band and is even working on her scatting, Taylor said. He praised the quality of her vocals and said he thinks fans will enjoy her warm and engaging personality as much as her singing.
Stillwater Jazz is an offshoot of the Stillwater Community Band.
The ensemble was originally formed as a brass band in the early 1990s. Woodwinds and rhythm were later added, and the groups repertoire now includes big band-style jazz music.
Stillwater Jazz performs at various venues and events around the state and presents several free concerts each year at the Stillwater Community Center.
Although admission to the concert is free, Stillwater Jazz will be accepting donations to benefit the Stillwater Community Center Foundation.
The Community Center has been the home of the Stillwater Community Band, Stillwater Jazz and the Stillwater Community Singers for many years, supporting those local musicians by providing rehearsal and performance space.
“We want to give back,” Taylor said.
For the past several years, a group called Friends of the Stillwater Community Center has been working with the non-profit Stillwater Community Center Foundation to maintain and improve the community center’s facilities.
For more information about the Stillwater Community Band and Stillwater Jazz or to see their performance schedules, go to stillwatercommunityband.org. For more information about efforts to improve the Stillwater Community Center, go to sccfriends.weebly.com.
If you go:
What: Stillwater Jazz concert with guest vocalist Emily Sutton
Where: Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
