Labor pains: Lack of staffing hurts local restaurants

After a year of shutdowns and operating under capacity limitations due to COVID-19, the restaurant industry is poised for a comeback as people take advantage of being vaccinated to get out and about. But lack of staffing is creating issues for businesses in Stillwater and across the nation.
“Help Wanted” signs are a common sight in restaurant windows and some fast food restaurants are starting to encourage teenagers younger than 16 to apply for jobs.
Although restaurants are now allowed to operate at full capacity, some are having to shut down sections or cut their business hours because they don’t have enough workers.
It’s a vicious cycle that hurts operators and eats into the earning potential for service industry workers who rely on tips, Julie Littman reported in Restaurant Dive, an industry publication.
“With so few employees available, they have to reduce hours and some have decided to close on certain days, which will only reduce revenue,” she wrote.
Increased unemployment benefits offered by the federal government have been blamed by some for employees’ reluctance to take or return to jobs in the service industry, but that’s not the only factor at play, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Justin Minges said.
The number of openings applicants have to choose from is one issue, he said. The situation puts workers in a better position to decide where they want to work. If a better job opens up, they’re gone.
Payne County’s most recent reported figures from March show unemployment rate at 3.4%, lower than the 4.2% state rate and well below the national rate of 6.1%.
Minges, who also owns and operates Marble Slab Creamery with his wife Lissette, said they are increasing wages by $1-$1.50 per hour to retain and attract workers.
But even restaurants offering higher wages are having to work harder to attract applicants.
Hideaway Pizza floor manager Gabe Taylor said the restaurant, which pays wait staff minimum wage plus tip share has been low on staff recently.
Through aggressive recruiting, Hideaway was able to recently hire 10 new servers, he said.
Minges said he also thinks the demand from people who have been vaccinated and feel confident going out is outpacing the number of service industry workers who feel the same way.
The lack of staffing continues to restrict how restaurants operate.
On Wednesday a sign asking for customers’ patience due to staffing issues as new workers complete training remained taped to the main door at Hideaway. Sections of the dining room have had to be closed at times when there weren’t enough servers to take care of them, Taylor said.
Shortcakes owners Glen and Gayla Higgins have started closing their diner when the lunch rush ends.
A sign on the window reads: “Due to being short staffed we will be closing the afternoon shift (2 p.m. - 9 p.m.). We are very sorry to have to make this decision and hope it is temporary. We hope you understand and thank you for your patience. We appreciate each of you and your business.”
Minges said Marble Slab has also had to remain closed during some of its normal opening shifts because workers weren’t available or would no-call no-show.
Stimulus money from the federal government and extra unemployment benefits have had some impact on how eager people are to come back to work, but childcare is another factor, he believes.
The labor shortage is finally driving wages up for jobs where there has been little wage growth for many years, an example of market forces at work.
He thinks it’s hard to tell exactly what it will take for employers to be competitive until the additional federal dollars dry up but says the increase in wages is probably past due when you look at how they have kept up with inflation.
“Maybe it needed to happen,” Minges said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
