LANGSTON – Langston University is proud to announce its new partnership with NBCU Academy. Since its inception in 2021, NBCU Academy partners have received funding, resources, training and development – in addition to access to the News Group’s world-class journalists. Langston University is the first institution within the state of Oklahoma to partner with NBCU Academy.
“We are excited to join the NBCU Academy,” Dr. Ruth Ray Jackson, Vice President of Academic Affairs said. “The access to resources accompanying this opportunity will be transformative in preparing our students. The curriculum support and professional development will enhance our talented faculty’s ability to develop a diverse pool of media professionals committed to solutions journalism.”
This partnership comes on the heels of Langston University’s announcement of its new home of journalism in Oklahoma City thanks to Griffin Media’s donation of its KWTV News 9 building, including nearly all the building’s contents and equipment, to the University.
“Through this partnership we will be able to provide scholarships to current and future broadcast journalism students,” Dr. Peterson, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences said. “With this partnership, our new building and equipment, Langston University broadcast journalism is poised to eventually lead the nation in producing highly trained and qualified underrepresented professionals in all areas of broadcast television journalism.”
Langston University joins NBCU Academy’s 15 academic partner expansion, bringing the total number of partners to 45. The 15 new partners include:
- UC Berkeley M.E.T. in Berkeley, CA
- Columbia College Chicago in Chicago, IL
- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, MN
- Helena College – University of Montana in Helena, MT
- Langston University in Langston, OK
- Metropolitan State University of Denver in Denver, CO
- Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham OR
- Nevada State College in Henderson, NV
- Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN
- The Ohio State University, College of Engineering and School of Communication in Columbus, OH
- Texas Southern University, School of Communication in Houston, TX
- United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, ND
- University of Arizona, School of Journalism in Tucson, AZ
- University of Central Florida, Nicholson School of Communication and Media, in Orlando, FL
- University of Missouri School of Journalism, in Columbia, MO
“This partnership re-affirms Langston University’s commitment to changing the broadcast journalism profession by providing learning opportunities and resources not only for on-air talent, but also for behind-the-scenes talent,” President Kent J. Smith, Jr said. “This is a pivotal moment for Langston University and for the future of minorities in the broadcasting industry.”
NBCU Academy has elevated the next generation of journalists, providing students from underrepresented communities a pipeline into newsrooms across media and technology.
NBCU Academy’s pioneering Embed Program creates roles for recent graduates from partner schools and institutions with diverse student populations. In two years, NBCU Academy has assigned 11 Embeds full-time, two-year job assignments across the News Group’s on-air and Digital platforms, Marketing, Global Talent Development & Inclusion, Data Sciences, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
