Student Sasha Ndisabiye will represent Langston University in Washington D.C. at a White House press briefing for HBCU journalists. Today’s briefing will be led by the White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Kesiah Lance Bottoms and will be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris. Ndisabiye will be the only attendee from the state of Oklahoma.
The official briefing is open to one student journalist from each historically black college or university in the country. Students will each ask one question to Lance Bottoms in the same briefing space in the White House used by their professional journalist counterparts.
Ndisabiye, a 20-year-old junior broadcast journalism major, joined the Langston University program in 2021, covering campus housing for the student newspaper. Her work won her first place in the news story category of the Oklahoma Press Association Better Newspaper Content in 2022. She continues to serve as editor of The Gazette, Langston University’s student newspaper.
“Going to Langston, I fell into this role of fighting for the students,” she said, “and so with that I realized I really really like uncovering truths and helping other people ... I feel like I’ve been doing some good.”
Going to D.C., Ndisabiye looks forward to getting a clearer picture of the life of a journalist in a large metropolitan area. “I also am not going to pass up on the opportunity to meet the two most influential and powerful black women on the planet,” she said, referring to Harris and Lance Bottoms.
She also looks forward to meeting other HBCU journalists and being treated as a professional. As a sophomore, Ndisabiye interned with an investigations team at USA Today. There, she co-wrote a front-page story for the Aug. 31 edition of the paper focused on how DNA databases try, and often fail, to help people of color find their loved ones in missing persons cases.
“As someone that is black and very young, I could relate to some of that, especially with black women being some of the highest rates of missing people in the US,” Ndisabiye said.
“It is important to me that other people aren’t just focused on entertainment,” she said. “With my dad being raised in Africa and my mom traveling around Europe when she was younger, because of that I’ve been raised with a very open mind. I’ve been raised knowing what’s ... been going on in the world around me ...I shouldn’t be the only one who finds it interesting or important to pay attention to news.”
When funds could not be secured from the university to make the trip, individual Langston University faculty, staff and surrounding community members donated the money necessary to purchase airfare and lodging for Ndisabiye. Langston University is the furthest HBCU from Washington, D.C.; a majority of HBCU’s are located on the east coast.
Ndisabiye expects to graduate from Langston University with a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism in 2024 and hopes to pursue a master’s degree in international relations, working to achieve a “good combination of educational tools and skills to actually do some good for some people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.