Stillwater Public Library and Meridian Technology Center invite local entrepreneurs looking to kick off the summer by opening a business to register for “Starting Your Business,” a free class at the Stillwater Public Library. Brad Rickelman, assistant director of business and entrepreneurial services at MTC, will lead the program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 The class will cover basics such as market research, finances, grants and more.
According to Forbes, financial limitations are one of the top challenges keeping people from starting a business. Whether someone is creating a large corporation or a small from-home business, Forbes states that entrepreneurs are often daunted by securing startup funding. Rickelman will instruct attendees on the different resources available to help meet this challenge.
“Financing a new business doesn’t have to be an unachievable hurdle,” Rickelman said. “A good business model, with solid financials and an owner who is invested in the new business, can open up a world of funding opportunities. This class will give participants advice on preparing a business for investment.
Along with financial limitations, Forbes suggests fear of failure is another obstacle keeping people from starting a new business. However, Rickelman has suggestions to help combat some of the anxieties that can accompany taking on a new business venture.
“Confidence is a must, and research can alleviate some fears,” Rickelman said. “Proper research helps new entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls and know how to adjust to market demands.”
Anyone interested who cannot attend the class is invited to register for similar courses, consultations and more with MTC at meridiantech.edu/bes/start-a-business.
“Starting Your Business” is free and open to the public. Registration is required and will be available until the day before the class. To sign-up, visit library.stillwater.org/register.php, email askalibrarian@stillwater.org or call the Help Desk at 405-372-3633 x8106.
