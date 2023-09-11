Legacy Village of Stillwater, a senior living community, hosted a grab-and-go lunch for all first responders in Stillwater Monday.
Legacy Village offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. Therefore, like any senior living community, emergency responders visit the site often.
“Mainly, I just want everyone to understand how much we appreciate the first responders that come in and help us,” said Kristi Lester, director of sales and marketing for Legacy Village of Stillwater. “(We’re) happy to have them in the building to just visit for a change, it’s very nice.”
“The fire department and the police and the EMS see people first hand all the time, so knowing what we have to offer here and having them (first responders) out in a non-emergent setting is our goal. Just letting them know that we appreciate everything they do because they visit our building … quite often.”
September was proclaimed First Responder Appreciation Month last year and yesterday was Patriot Day, so the staff at Legacy Village thought it would be the perfect time to host their first responder appreciation grab-and-go lunch.
Lester said that the first responders who attended the lunch expressed their gratitude for the recognition. Many of them thanked the staff and said that it meant a lot to be appreciated for their work in the community.
Robert Ford, LifeNet Ambulance Service, said that he is thankful the community appreciates the emergency services for everything the individuals do and the time it takes to do their job.
“I think of these people just like I would think of my parents or my grandparents,” Ford said. “It’s just someone’s loved one, so that’s why we do what we do.”
Another first responder, Officer Casteel, Stillwater Police training unit coordinator, said the lunch was a nice show of appreciation, especially since it was hosted on 9/11.
“We work for the community, our job is to keep the community safe,” Casteel said. “When places like this do something like that, it means a lot to show that the community supports us.”
Staff and first responders were not the only ones exchanging appreciation, though.
“I think it’s rewarding to see our residents’ faces,” said Chelsea Eischen, marketing manager for Legacy Village. “A lot of them want to show their appreciation as well. The significance is showing our community that we appreciate them (first responders) and also our residents get the chance to show that, too, in a really special way.”
The staff of Legacy Village provided a walking taco bar for all the Stillwater first responders in the building’s dining hall. Both staff and residents stopped by the area to eat lunch with the first responders there or to share their appreciation.
“We know that our community couldn’t run safely without the support of EMS … Fire Department … Police, Sheriff and healthcare professionals,” Lester said. “We just want to show our appreciation.”
