Legislators discuss bills, talk Medicaid expansion

Stillwater’s legislative delegation, Rep. John Talley, R - Dist. 33, Rep. Trish Ranson, D – Dist. 34, and Sen. Tom Dugger, R – Stillwater, gathered for the monthly legislative forum hosted by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and updated constituents on what the legislature is working on.
Rep. Ty Burns, R – Dist. 35, whose district picks up part of northern Stillwater, did not attend.
The deadline for bills to make their way out of standing committees is looming and Oklahoma’s legislators are spending much of their time in committee meetings that determine if the bills they wrote will move to the floor for consideration by Thursday.
The legislature started the session with a record number of bills filed – more than 3,000 – but most of those won’t make it through the committee process.
During the 2019 session, 2,815 bills were filed but only about 1,000 made it to the floor and even fewer made it out of their chamber of origin.
Gov. Kevin Stitt eventually signed 516 bills and vetoed 16.
Ranson said she is still working on a few bills, including a measure that would establish an advisory council to address the needs of Oklahomans with traumatic brain injury. Ranson has a state agency willing to take on administration but the advisory council is required to apply for federal funding. The deadline is next fall.
Ranson is also working on establishing violence de-escalation training for teachers. She says some school districts have more emergency-certified teachers than trained teachers. Those emergency-certified teachers don’t have the advantage of receiving training in classroom management that teaches them how to redirect students instead of taking them on directly.
“The training covers what they learn in student teaching,” she said.
Emergency-certified teachers only stay in the classroom an average of three years, and Ranson believes a lack of training contributes to that. But she emphasizes that the training she is proposing would be intended for and could benefit all teachers.
Having consistent training opens the door for schools to create protocols that focus on creating a positive learning environment and help districts support their teachers when they have followed the proper procedures, she said.
Ranson has also signed on as the co-author an a bill allowing Native American students to wear traditional regalia on their graduation days. She only recently became aware that some school districts don’t allow it and she said she doesn’t see any reason for that.
Talley said he is still working on his “squirrel bill” that was a request from a constituent in Stillwater. It would allow falconers to hunt squirrels outside the regular gun season.
He’s working on a bill to control drone flights in the air space over oil storage tanks, like the tank farms in Cushing.
And finally, he’s working on bills dealing with the State Fire Marshall’s Office which he says “is not working like it should” and on a measure he says will help local pharmacists whose businesses are suffering in the face of powerful industry groups.
Dugger also said he is working on bills to put local pharmacists on the same footing with large chains.
Questions from the audience included requests for information on the status of bills that would limit local control over infrastructure that interferes with mineral recovery and over licensing and permitting of pet stores.
When asked why he had voted against a bill banning conversion therapy, Talley said he did it because while it was in committee, he was told the protections provided are already in statute.
When the questions turned to criminal justice reform, Talley said there are five bills dealing with different aspects of the issue.
Criminal justice reform is a topic that is close to Talley’s heart. He goes to prisons to conduct team building exercises and will be visiting Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing in March.
When talk turned to health care, Dugger said the state faces a question of whether it should let the state question go through, knowing the legislature will have to fix things later. The goal, Dugger said, is to work with Gov. Stitt to craft a counter-proposal.
The result could be a third proposal, he said.
Ranson said she recently heard Stitt speak during a Rural Caucus meeting in which the governor said that his plan involves two steps.
The first would fully expand Medicaid in exactly the same way the ballot initiative would and at the same cost. He would then begin submitting waiver petitions to allow work requirements.
Ranson said she is concerned about the additional 10% cost if a third party runs the managed care program. The Oklahoma Healthcare Authority says it can manage the program at a cost of 4-5%.
Ranson seemed unconvinced by Stitt’s arguments.
“We have a population in this state that is very much done with the legislature,” she said.
Dugger said a bill that will allow municipalities to devote five mills of property tax to funding public safety has passed the House and is headed to the Senate, much to the delight of city officials.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
