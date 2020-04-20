By Michelle Charles
Stillwater’s state legislative delegation says the focus for them right now is really on behind the scenes work.
Sen. Tom Dugger, Dist. 34 Rep. Trish Ranson, Dist. 33 Rep. John Talley and Dist. 35 Rep. Ty Burns discussed what’s happening at the state capitol and took questions from constituents when they gathered Friday morning at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. For the past two months, the Chamber’s monthly legislative forum, normally open to the public, has been held as a Facebook Live event without an in-person audience because of social distancing requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Senate is holding committee meetings and working on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nominations, while continuing to take recommended precautions and practicing social distancing, Dugger said.
The three representatives said they’re mainly working from home, responding to constituent calls, emails and requests.
Burns said he views taking care of individual constituents as his primary duty as a member of the House of Representatives.
Problems with the state’s unemployment system top the list of concerns for many of the people contacting them.
The problem hasn’t been having enough funding to pay claims, it’s been getting people approved, Dugger said.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has more than 300 people working the phone lines now and is encouraging as many people as possible to apply through the online portal, which should get more people through.
Ranson said the revamped website is a big improvement over a system that seemed stuck in the 1980s and required people to fax forms in, but it doesn’t work well on a mobile platform like a smart phone.
Burns said he’s heard from several people who thought the process worked well and was easy, but as a military veteran, he understands dealing with government systems can be frustrating.
“Welcome to depending on the government,” he said. “Try being in the military and having something go wrong with your pay. … This is a prime example of why people shouldn’t depend on the government, because it’s a headache, it’s a nightmare.”
Talley came armed with a list of questions from his constituents.
One asked why the State Board of Equalization is important.
Senate and House leaders have filed suit to force the State Board of Equalization, which is led by the governor, to meet and declare a budget failure so emergency funds can be used to fill a state budget hole. They clashed with Stitt after passing a spending bill that didn’t include funding he wanted for his Digital Transformation Initiative.
Dugger explained that it’s constitutionally required for the Board of Equalization to certify how much money can be allocated by the state. Rainy Day funds can’t be used to fill the state budget hole until the Board of Equalization declares a budget failure.
Burns said he has had a good relationship with the governor and he hates to see what’s happening between him and Republican leadership. But he emphasized that the legislature’s power to make appropriations is part of the checks and balances built into Oklahoma’s government.
“He has the right to have a say in appropriation, (but) that is our job,” Burns said. “And if the House and Senate are together, the last thing I think the executive branch wants to do is fight us. Because we’re going to win every time. … I think it’s important for people to understand that it is our job.”
Talley said his constituents wanted to ask Ranson, a member of the Higher Education Committee, if OSU, which moved all courses to online platforms through the summer semester, will be changing anything going forward.
Ranson said she has spoken with university officials and they are planning for any possible contingency. All plans are subject to change, because of the potential continued impact of COVID-19 into the fall semester.
There has been a lot of discussion about revenue. Can fees still be charged if students aren’t on campus in the fall? What if there are no fall sports?
Many donors have lost considerable value in their stock portfolios. What does that mean for donations and building projects?
She noted that the university has been active in the response to COVID-19 from processing tests in the research lab to printing face shields in the engineering lab, in spite of the shutdown.
“The OSU community is part of our community, and they’re doing what they can,” Ranson said.
Times aren’t just hard for higher education.
The economic impact of a collapsing oil and gas market, coupled with the business shutdowns enacted due to the novel coronavirus, is hitting the state budget and leading to a request that already lean state agencies cut their budgets by 3 percent for the next fiscal year.
Those same agencies have been asked to cut 1 to 2 percent to get through this year, Dugger said.
All the legislators agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the weaknesses and gaps in Oklahoma’s various systems, from education to food production and beyond.
Burns, who raises cattle, is pressing for Oklahoma Certified Beef labeling that he says will protect producers, ensure quality and protect the state.
The lack of processing facilities in Oklahoma is a big concern for producers, he said. The state needs more smaller-scale operations to avoid being devastated if one large processing plant shuts down.
The state doesn’t have a beef processing plant at all and has only one large pork processing plant, located in Guymon, Talley and Burns said.
Burns contends that many of the state’s smaller processors went out of business because of regulations he characterized as “cumbersome” red tape.
The full forum is available for viewing on the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
