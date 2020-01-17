Thoughts are turning to state politics as Stillwater’s elected representatives and their constituents prepare for opening day of the 57th Oklahoma Legislature.
This year, the legislature convenes at noon Feb. 3 and adjourns no later than 5 p.m. May 29.
Local residents have been given two opportunities to meet most of their elected representatives as the new year begins. Sen. Tom Dugger, Rep. Trish Ranson and Rep. John Talley attended the annual Meet Your Legislator reception hosted by the Stillwater League of Women Voters and Stillwater Public Library on Thursday, and the monthly legislative breakfast forum hosted by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
All three say the session hasn’t officially started, but they have already been busy. Ranson said she was at the capitol at least twice a week during the fall.
“I don’t know about you, but I thought (if you were in the legislature) you worked four months a year,” Talley said. “You don’t. If you want to be a good representative, you find out problems and try to fix them … It’s a yearlong job if you want to be good and serve the people that voted you in.”
Talley said he is currently trying to help the communities of Ripley and Yale with issues they have and recently attended a suicide prevention conference.
Each legislator listed their committee assignments.
Talley serves on the committees for Common Education; Children, Family and Youth; Wildlife and Appropriations.
Ranson serves on the committees for Children, Family and Youth; Higher Education and CareerTech; and the Appropriations and Budget committees for both Health and Natural Resources.
Dugger serves on the committees for Agriculture, Appropriations, Education, General Government and Select Committees.
It’s going to be a busy session with more than 3,000 bills, a record total, filed by the deadline on Thursday, he said.
Each of the legislators talked about a few of the bills they are sponsoring this session.
Talley is sponsoring a bill he says was written at the request of Oklahoma falconers to allow them to hunt squirrels outside of a designated season.
He’s also working on a bill to address concerns about unmanned aerial systems flying over secure crude oil storage facilities near Cushing and on the language for several education bills, he said.
Ranson is sponsoring a bill that would create a Traumatic Brain Injury advisory council. It’s a requirement for Oklahoma to receive federal funding for rehabilitation and other programs for people with TBI. Oklahoma previously had an advisory council, but it was dissolved, she said.
Her bill to establish a TBI task force passed both the house and the senate last year but was vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
She is also sponsoring a bill to provide de-escalation training for public school teachers with emergency and alternative certifications. Ranson said they don’t have the benefit of classroom management training that helps them say, “I’m the adult, you’re the kid” and maintain control of situations. She hopes it will increase retention among emergency and alternative-certified teachers, who she says currently only stay in the job an average of three years.
Dugger says he will be working on a number of judicial reform bills, including one that would allow people in prison who have severe medical conditions and are serving sentences for less serious crimes to request consideration for parole. The measure is estimated to save the Oklahoma Department of Corrections almost $140,000 annually per inmate and an estimated $10 million to $14 million overall.
The people who would qualify aren’t healthy enough to pose a risk and parole would not be guaranteed, he said.
Dugger is also working on a bill that would give college students some financial relief by making text books exempt from sales tax. He has realized it needs to be done in a way that wouldn’t hurt the municipalities that rely on sales tax and is thinking it could be handled similar to the tax-free holiday held before the beginning of the school year.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
