The Gold Brick Chicks, a FIRST LEGO League Robotics team made up of a local rookie team of Girl Scouts, advanced to the state level competition last month under the direction of Coach Kim Greuel and Coach Toni Ivey.
The FIRST LEGO League Challenge is a program created by FIRST Founder Dean Kamen and the owner of LEGO Group Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen that introduces science, technology, engineering, and math to children ages 9-16 through hands-on learning.
Participants in the competition gain real-world problem solving experience with help from a guided, global robotics program, helping today's students and teachers build a better future together.
The FIRST LEGO Leagues are in 110 countries, with over 679,000 participants competing at more than 3,700 events.
Among a total of 34 teams across Oklahoma, the Gold Brick Chicks qualified for state at the Muskogee Qualifier Event.
The Gold Brick Chicks placed first in Core Values and third overall, which advanced them to State.
Coach Greuel said there were four qualifiers in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Jenks and Muskogee. At the Muskogee Qualifier on Nov. 12, there were 15 teams, with the top four teams who qualify going to State.
“There were several teams of Girl Scouts that qualified for State, but we were the only team from Stillwater to qualify,” Coach Greuel said. “We placed 15th out of 34 in the robot game at State. I’m really proud of our rookie team making State, so we had a winning competition season in my book.”
The team was composed of Girl Scouts from fifth-eighth grades from four different troops who are all interested in Robotics, according to Coach Greuel.
“There are four components to the competition: Robot Design, Robot Game, Innovation project, and Core Values,” Coach Greuel said. “The kids give presentations to a panel of judges on the robot design and innovation project.”
Greuel said the innovation project is a solution to a real-world problem that the kids have to identify, design, create a model or prototype for, iterate to improve the design, and communicate their findings.
The robot game is judged by the robot-completing missions in the game.
The Core Values score is based on the team’s demonstration of teamwork, inclusion, fun, innovation and discovery.
Kamen and Kristiansen have a shared belief that FIRST LEGO League inspires teams to research, build, and experiment, and by doing so, they live the entire process of creating ideas, solving problems, and overcoming obstacles, while gaining confidence in their abilities to positively use technology, according to their website.
Greuel said that to prepare for the competition the team and coaches met weekly at the Girl Scout Lodge across from the Stillwater Public Library.
“We also read library books about electricity and solar power and went on field trips to Maverick Wind Farm and the Central Rural Electric Cooperative Solar Farm,” Coach Greuel said. “Coach Ivey performed an experiment lighting an LED with potatoes as the power source.”
Then the team had to build the missions, program the robot, test and adjust the programs and create presentations.
The LEGO components of the competition were the robot and the innovation model, Coach Greuel said.
“The girls added a motorized arm to the robot-driving base to complete more missions,” Coach Greuel said. “The innovation model represented an electric taxi that plugs into a solar-powered charging station.”
Volunteer Stacy Laxton assisted the team. Girl Scout adults Melanie Armstrong and Loretta Goodner provided food and supplies.
All of the girls made the team what it was, but one girl in particular stood out, Coach Greuel said.
“Barbara Laxton was laser-focused and worked really hard to produce the best coding that we could,” Coach Greuel said. “She answered the judges’ questions with knowledge and poise. The whole team is so proud of her.”
Two of the team members are eighth graders and may move up to the high school division of FIRST LEGO League or to Stillwater Junior High’s Robotics teams.
“My fifth-grade daughter will practice her coding skills over the summer,” Coach Greuel said. “We are hoping to put a team together next fall that will take what we learned in our first year to come back even stronger.”
Coach Ivey said the team was supported by a grant from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
"Stillwater needs more opportunities for our children to be exposed to authentic problem-solving STEM opportunities," Coach Ivey said.
