The library is an information hub that provides resources of all kinds for the community – books, of course, and access to databases, computers and the Internet. Many rely on the library for consistent computer access to do homework, apply for jobs and print important documents. During July, the computers were logged into over 800 times. That doesn’t include all of the people that bring their own devices and connect to the library’s wi-fi or those who borrow mobile hotspots.
Technology changes rapidly, so the library must try to keep computers and software up to date, and staff members must stay well versed in those changes to help community members. We were very fortunate to receive a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries that allowed us to upgrade Microsoft Office on all of the patron computers. The result is that there will now be fewer compatibility issues when trying to open or share the most common file types, such as Microsoft Word or Excel documents.
Additionally, librarians can help teach people how to use these newly updated Microsoft programs as well as assistance with many other tech tasks. For anyone who isn’t aware, you can schedule free one-hour, one-on-one computer and technology tutoring sessions with a librarian. We can help with a specific task like how to save files on a flash drive or schedule multiple sessions to help you use a particular program like Microsoft Word. Other common tutoring sessions include assistance with using smartphones or tablets, downloading and using Libby, the app that lets you borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks from the library, and best practices for searching the Internet.
I’ve taught computer classes and tutored individuals on various topics over the years. By working with individuals one-on-one, you can hone in on their needs. One of my most rewarding tutoring experiences involved a 90-year-old woman whose husband had recently passed. Most of her family lived overseas, and her husband had been the computer expert, helping her keep in touch with loved ones. We worked together for several weeks to learn how to use email, open photos, etc. She was so excited when she was able to open the email containing the video of her granddaughter’s wedding all by herself. She gave me a high five and teared up a little. It was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had working at the library.
The ARPA ODL grant also provided us with some smaller tech items. The children’s department got a portable speaker system to offer storytimes and other programs outdoors easily and at offsite locations. The circulation department received a technology charging cart to keep devices like wi-fi hotspots and tablets charged for patrons to checkout. There have also been equipment purchases to help improve the library’s Internet infrastructure.
Keeping up with ever-changing information needs is challenging, and the library is grateful for grants such as those provided by IMLS and ODL that make it possible for us to continue to offer our patrons the tools they need to keep up with technology.
Anyone interested in getting free tutoring can contact the Help Desk to set up an appointment at askalibrarian@stillwater.org or 405-372-3633 x8106.
