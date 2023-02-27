This February marks the twelfth year that eBooks and audiobooks have been available through the Oklahoma Virtual Library. When the service first began, only two or three of the major publishers were sharing titles with libraries in those formats. Patrons had to buy special e-Readers and MP3 players or use their computers to access digital books. Now all major publishers are sharing titles and anyone with a smartphone and a library card can download an app and have instant access. Each year that the library has offered the service we have seen changes in technology. Publisher pricing and lending models have also changed frequently. It can be hard to keep up with, even for someone who has been there from the beginning. With more changes coming soon, here are some of the most frequently asked questions about the service:
What is the difference between OverDrive, the OK Virtual Library and Libby?
OverDrive is the vendor that provides the OK Virtual website and lending platform and they also sell eBooks and audiobooks on behalf of publishers to libraries. The OK Virtual Library is the name of our collection of electronic materials, and the group of libraries that share that collection is also called the OK Virtual Library Consortium. Currently, 96 libraries across the state belong to that group. Libby is the app that OverDrive created that allows patrons to check out materials on their devices.
Who chooses the titles?
With so many libraries in our group, dozens of librarians from a wide variety of communities are purchasing titles. The populations served by these libraries include individuals of all ages who represent a multiplicity of racial and ethnic backgrounds, economic and education levels and physical and mental abilities.
Why is the waiting list so long?
The average price of most front-list titles is $60.00 for a two-year lending period, after which they expire. Some audiobooks do not expire but cost $72.00-$95.00 per title. Spending our funds is always a balancing act between the priorities of purchasing additional copies of titles with a high number of holds, buying new releases that are requested by patrons across all libraries and maintaining our constantly expiring core collection of still-popular backlist titles. The Stillwater Public Library tries to purchase extra copies of titles for its patrons when there is a particularly long waitlist. And grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries help immensely.
Why do I have to switch to the Libby app?
Patrons still using the OverDrive app have received messages from OverDrive that they will soon need to switch to Libby. As our vendor, OverDrive develops how patrons can best access books, and Libby is their most up-to-date technology. At the same time, the OverDrive app is sunset, features that patrons have requested in Libby will be added, such as notification when a title has been purchased. Amazon has not yet accepted OverDrive’s submission of the Libby app to their Appstore, so the OverDrive app will remain available for Kindle Fire users to download and access until further notice. Users with Kindle Fire devices can also sideload Libby manually by following the steps at this webpage www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/kindlefire.
What if I need help using Libby?
Anyone needing help transitioning to Libby can get assistance from the Adult Help Desk. The best option is to make a free one-on-one appointment with a librarian who will help you get set up and show you how to use the Libby app. Stop by the Help Desk, call (405) 372-3633 x8106 or visit tinyurl.com/SPLOne-on-One. There will also be a free class on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. Look for registration information soon on the library’s website library.stillwater.org/register.php.
How do I find the newest titles?
To see the newest additions to the OKVL each week, check the "Just Added" link in the Libby app or visit okvirtuallibrary.overdrive.com and click "Just Added" to find recent purchases and place a hold.
Special thanks to the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries which have granted Library Services and Technology Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Oklahoma Virtual Library. Additional titles will be purchased with these funds throughout the year.
