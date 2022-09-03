Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Spencer Biggs, 7, exhibited her Pony of the Americas mare, Lexus, to win Grand Champion Mare of the Junior Horse Show at the 2022 Payne County Free Fair. The daughter of Scott & Rosalyn Biggs, Spencer is a second grader at Skyline Elementary of Stillwater. Spencer started showing horses at two years of age and is a third generation horse showman. Grand Champion Awards were sponsored by Dr. Bob Story & family of Story Quarter Horses.
DannLee Bundy, 13, daughter of Marty and Danna Bundy, won Reserve Grand Champion mare at the 2022 Payne County Free Fair Junior Horse Show. Showing her American Quarter Horse Mare, Saydee. DannLee has become increasingly competitive in numerous events. Reserve Grand Champion mare trophy was sponsored by Dr. Bob Story & family of Story Quarter Horses.
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
DannLee Bundy, 13, leads her horse into the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday during the Junior Horse Show. She won second place for youth mares at halter for 5 years and over, as well as reserve champion.
Wyatt Shepard, 17, adjusts his goat’s legs as he shows for Division 2 at the Payne County Fair Goat Show. Shepard, who is with Perkins FFA, won first in class and reserve champion.
Charley Rine, 12, shows her goat for Division 3, Class 2 at the Payne County Fair Goat Show. Rine, who is with Payne County 4-H, won reserve champion for the event.
Kyriana Beard, 16, of Stillwater FFA, walks forward to accept her third-place ribbon in Class 1 of market sheep at the Sheep Show at the Payne County Fairground.
Andre Carter, 9, holds his sheep, Whipped Cream, in place as he shows him during the Sheep Show at the Payne County Fair. Carter, who is in Cimarron Valley 4-H, won first place in class 5 in the competition and champion for market sheep.
centerpieceeditor's pick
Livestock shows and other fair competitions teach children valuable skills
By Alisa Boswell-Gore
For the News Press
1 of 5
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Spencer Biggs, 7, exhibited her Pony of the Americas mare, Lexus, to win Grand Champion Mare of the Junior Horse Show at the 2022 Payne County Free Fair. The daughter of Scott & Rosalyn Biggs, Spencer is a second grader at Skyline Elementary of Stillwater. Spencer started showing horses at two years of age and is a third generation horse showman. Grand Champion Awards were sponsored by Dr. Bob Story & family of Story Quarter Horses.
DannLee Bundy, 13, daughter of Marty and Danna Bundy, won Reserve Grand Champion mare at the 2022 Payne County Free Fair Junior Horse Show. Showing her American Quarter Horse Mare, Saydee. DannLee has become increasingly competitive in numerous events. Reserve Grand Champion mare trophy was sponsored by Dr. Bob Story & family of Story Quarter Horses.
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Charley Rine, 12, shows her goat for Division 3, Class 2 at the Payne County Fair Goat Show. Rine, who is with Payne County 4-H, won reserve champion for the event.
1 of 12
Carousel
Ferris Wheel
Spencer Biggs
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Spencer Biggs
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Charley Rine
Charley Rine, 12, shows her goat for Division 3, Class 2 at the Payne County Fair Goat Show. Rine, who is with Payne County 4-H, won reserve champion for the event.
Wyatt Shepard
Wyatt Shepard, 17, adjusts his goat’s legs as he shows for Division 2 at the Payne County Fair Goat Show. Shepard, who is with Perkins FFA, won first in class and reserve champion.
DannLee Bundy
DannLee Bundy, 13, leads her horse into the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday during the Junior Horse Show. She won second place for youth mares at halter for 5 years and over, as well as reserve champion.
Spencer Biggs
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Andrea Carter
Andre Carter, 9, holds his sheep, Whipped Cream, in place as he shows him during the Sheep Show at the Payne County Fair. Carter, who is in Cimarron Valley 4-H, won first place in class 5 in the competition and champion for market sheep.
Kyriana Beard
Kyriana Beard, 16, of Stillwater FFA, walks forward to accept her third-place ribbon in Class 1 of market sheep at the Sheep Show at the Payne County Fairground.
Payne County Free Fair
Payne County Free Fair
More like this...
Payne County Free Fair and Livestock Show 2022
1 of 12
Carousel
Ferris Wheel
Spencer Biggs
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Spencer Biggs
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Charley Rine
Charley Rine, 12, shows her goat for Division 3, Class 2 at the Payne County Fair Goat Show. Rine, who is with Payne County 4-H, won reserve champion for the event.
Wyatt Shepard
Wyatt Shepard, 17, adjusts his goat’s legs as he shows for Division 2 at the Payne County Fair Goat Show. Shepard, who is with Perkins FFA, won first in class and reserve champion.
DannLee Bundy
DannLee Bundy, 13, leads her horse into the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday during the Junior Horse Show. She won second place for youth mares at halter for 5 years and over, as well as reserve champion.
Spencer Biggs
Spencer Biggs, 7, leads her horse around the outdoor arena at the Payne County Fairgrounds Tuesday as she competes in the Junior Horse Show. Biggs, who comes from a long line of equine competitors, won first place in multiple categories as well as champion in youth mares at halter for 5 years and over.
Andrea Carter
Andre Carter, 9, holds his sheep, Whipped Cream, in place as he shows him during the Sheep Show at the Payne County Fair. Carter, who is in Cimarron Valley 4-H, won first place in class 5 in the competition and champion for market sheep.
Kyriana Beard
Kyriana Beard, 16, of Stillwater FFA, walks forward to accept her third-place ribbon in Class 1 of market sheep at the Sheep Show at the Payne County Fairground.
Payne County Free Fair
Payne County Free Fair
It takes a lot of people to make the various gears of a county fair turn, and one of the biggest gears to turn is that of the junior livestock shows.
Most county fairs have them, and according to Nathan Anderson, Payne County Ag educator and extension director, it takes everyone from volunteers and fair board members to family members and extension professionals to make each show happen.
“What’s beautiful to me about these projects is they are family projects. It takes an army to make these things happen, and that army is a family. It’s an investment to make it happen, but it’s an investment in your kids,” Anderson said. “Not only are they learning about livestock, but what these projects really are is a tool to educate kids and teach them responsibility, work ethic, leadership and commitment.”
Many 4-H and FFA children and youth have been showing their livestock for years.
Spencer Biggs, 7, who won grand mare in the 8-and-under division for the Junior Horse Show, comes from four generations of horse competitors.
“She has shown for a while, but she really just started showing by herself this year, and she has practiced really hard,” said Spencer’s mother, Rosslyn Biggs. “She and her sister ride and practice just about every day. It’s fun as a parent to see them continue to improve. Spencer was excited because her sister couldn’t be here, so she had a lot more responsibility this time than she normally does because she didn’t have the help.”
DannLee Bundy, 13, who won grand champion in her division, is also a long-time competitor, having shown horses since she was 5.
Bundy said her favorite part of showing horses is getting to spend time with them and creating friendships with other youth.
“I get to have a friend who will always listen and always be there,” she said of her horse, Sadie, who she considers her best friend.
But not all youth and children have been long-time competitors.
Kyriana Beard, 16, who won commercial champion in the sheep show, said she has been showing with FFA for three years, but this year was her first year showing sheep.
“I just love being around animals and working with them, and I like teaching them things and having the hard work pay off,” she said. “Sheep aren’t the brightest, but if you work with them, they get better, and it pays off.”
That hard work teaches children and youth a variety of life skills, such as responsibility, record keeping and teamwork, according to Summer Leister, a Payne County 4-H educator.
“Every day is not perfect so it teaches them how to deal with difficulties, which every child should learn,” she said. “The animals are a tool to teach kids, and by being in the 4-H and FFA programs, there are so many other opportunities they get to explore, and for some kids, it determines their future career.”
But showing animals isn’t the only part of fair week that teaches valuable skill sets. Children and youth also compete in arts, crafts, photography and posters, and class winners for these projects get to go on to the Tulsa State Fair.
“The ultimate goal of these programs is building constructive members of society, and teaching skills like responsibility, ethics and leadership is part of that,” Anderson said. “The shows and other competitions are a cumulation of all these kids’ hard work, and they are getting to see the results of that hard work. Seeing the accomplishments of the kids is the best part.”
Payne County has always been highly competitive in the ring, but outside the ring, everyone is one big family, he said.
“When they walk into the ring, it’s game time, but prior to the show, it’s everybody helping everybody. The camaraderie, the families, the volunteers – it’s all one big family,” Anderson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.