Although the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added the Monarch butterfly to its list of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered,” the U.S. has yet to list the insect under the Endangered Species Act. But that’s not because the iconic orange and black-winged butterflies are thriving.
In 2020, after discovering a 26% decline in the North American Monarch population, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its inclusion was warranted and it is a candidate, but other species were considered higher priority. That means Monarch butterflies don’t currently have any legal protection in the U.S. under the Endangered Species Act.
The Fish and Wildlife Service continues to monitor Monarchs and re-evaluate their situation each year.
Efforts are being made by states, counties and individuals to prevent that declaration from being necessary.
The state of Oklahoma developed the Oklahoma Managed Pollinator Protection Plan in 2016 as a way minimize hardship and economic damage to the states agricultural producers while protecting the pollinating insects that are important for agriculture.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now supports Monarch habitats by planting wildflowers in state right-of-ways. Signs along State Highway 51 identify some of those areas west of Stillwater.
ODOT also provides assistance for other government entities that want to develop their own roadside wildflower programs.
Payne County Commissioner Chris Reding has been part of the effort to support pollinators since the state’s program began. He oversaw the building of a pollinator garden at the Payne County Courthouse but says that’s just a small, visible part of the program.
There are things that can be done relatively cheaply that still make an impact, he said.
The county cut back on mowing along some county roads during certain times of the year and has planted native wildflowers in the ditches.
It’s important to explain what you’re doing so people living in the area understand, he said. Letting property owners know why they weren’t mowing and talking with others who had concerns about certain plantings helped.
He also learned some things.
Dairy farmers don’t like having milkweed planted near their pastures because, if cows eat it, their milk tastes bad. Luckily, Payne County has about 1,000 miles of right-of-way, so there were other areas to plant, he said.
Reding said Payne County’s program went dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he would like to see it activated again if the weather will cooperate.
“The program we had would work a lot better if we weren’t in the middle of a drought,” he said.
Reding thinks Thursday’s announcement will get the attention of people concerned about pollinators in general and Monarchs in particular, because the original effort was spurred by concerns about bees dying off.
Beekeepers were able to establish new hives and rebuild the local honey bee population, he said. But that’s not something you can do with Monarch butterflies.
“Before, we were doing it to avoid this,” Reding said. “Now we’re doing it to reverse it. There’s a lot more motivation than there was five years ago.”
Organizations dedicated to preserving Monarchs say climate change and other human activity, including the use of pesticides and herbicides is part of the reason for their population decline. But the biggest impact is loss of habitat for breeding, migrating and overwintering.
Fighting habitat loss is the key to preventing extinction and the Natural Resources Conservation Service is doing that through its Working Lands for Wildlife partnership. Monarchs were added to the program’s list of identified species in 2017.
Since 2015, NRCS has provided farmers, ranchers, forest managers and other land owners in 10 states, including Oklahoma, with both technical and financial assistance to develop, implement and manage personalized Monarch habitat conservation plans for their private land through its Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
The Monarch Butterfly Habitat Development Project targets areas along the butterfly’s annual migration route through the Southern Plains and Midwest.
Every year, their multi-generational migration takes them from as far north as Canada during the summer to Mexico and coastal California, where they spend the winter.
Oklahoma is almost dead center in their migration path.
Monarchs arrive in Oklahoma in the spring, often early March, and their sightings are mapped in real time as they migrate by Journey North, a citizen science program.
Monarch butterflies are always on the move, according to NRCS, and they need the certain plants at certain times.
They depend on milkweed plants as a place to lay their eggs because the caterpillars feed on it to complete their life cycles, while adults need the blooms of nectar-producing plants for energy.
The midwestern Corn Belt region – extending north from the Texas Panhandle to the Canadian Border and as far east as Ohio – is an important spring and summer breeding area for the Monarchs.
NRCS Oklahoma encourages agricultural producers and land owners it calls “conservation partners” to maintain or establish new Monarch habitat by planting milkweed and other nectar-rich plants along field borders, in buffers along waterways or around wetlands, in pastures or other suitable locations.
The agency says there are benefits for the land owner.
In addition to nourishing Monarch butterflies, the plants support other pollinators like honey bees that are crucial for agriculture and provide homes for beneficial insects that help control destructive insects. They also help reduce erosion, improve soil health, control invasive species and provide forage for livestock.
There are other organizations working to support Monarchs and other pollinators.
The Oklahoma Monarch & Pollinator Collaborative, nicknamed Okies for Monarchs, says it has more than 40 organizations and individuals who are working to support Monarch migrations. You can find more information, including where to find wildflower seeds for Monarch habitats in Oklahoma, at okiesformonarchs.org.
