Local color: Painted stallion at Rosewood Hills attracts attention

The glossy black stallion rears onto his hind legs and paws at the air with his front hooves, his mane and tail eternally billowing in the wind only he can feel. Flames work their way down his chest and his orange eyes hold a wild, unpredictable look. If it weren’t a statue, you might be too intimidated to approach the fiery steed.
But since he is, the flaming horse statue in Rosewood Hills Shopping Center is already becoming Stillwater’s newest selfie stop.
The unique art piece has created quite a stir since its sudden appearance last week. As soon as it was installed, people began taking to social media to share their reactions and get answers to their burning (pun intended) questions.
While some people love it and others really don’t, it seems to be hard for anyone to ignore the striking piece of sculpture Rosewood Hills owner Bob Rose installed in his shopping center north of the Walmart on Perkins Road.
After seeing some of the comments on social media, Rose wants to assure people that no trees were cut down to make room for the statue and the City of Stillwater played no part in paying for it.
It’s strictly his personal project.
Rose says he was inspired by all the statues he saw during a recent trip to Rome.
“There’s nothing but beauty everywhere,” he marveled.
When he came back, he decided to add some visual interest to his shopping center, Rose said. He chose the horse sculpture simply because he liked it.
It came from a manufacturer in Montana and once it arrived he had it painted in a design inspired by his own motorcycle, which explains the flames.
Rose says he thinks he might need to put a second horse on the other end of the parking lot and he has another big plan for the center median in the parking lot of the shopping center.
He won’t say what it is because he wants it to be a surprise. But he thinks people to be just as struck by what he does there. That project should be done in the next few months, he said.
Rose says he’s been a little surprised at how much reaction the horse has already gotten. He’s even thinking about holding a contest to name it.
He thinks it would be nice if the buzz his project is generating inspires other business owners to liven up the town by tackling their own decorative projects.
“I’m tickled to death,” Rose said. “I had no idea it would attract so much attention. I’m considering adding more if it draws attention to the mall and helps my tenants.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
