Pumpkin spice is in the air, and orange and black are everywhere. The season of ghosts, buckets of candy and pumpkin-flavored everything has arrived in Oklahoma, and there’s plenty of Halloween and fall fun to be had this month for local families.
After a long absence, the downtown Halloween Festival is returning to Stillwater on Oct. 25 with a variety of family activities and trick-or-treating.
“A lot of our downtown association members had never done an event to this level, but when we were looking at events to do, I brought this one up,” said Collett Campbell, president of the Downtown Stillwater Association. “We just started talking about it in August, so board members were hesitant to do it, but it has just exploded with interest because people remember the event and how fun it was.”
The event will include costume contests for all ages, food trucks, trick-or-treating at downtown stores and business-sponsored activities with organizations like StillyArts, Stillwater Martial Arts and the Lions Meadow of Hope. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities will be provided through Oklahoma State University’s College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology.
“Everything we will be doing has an educational component and a fun component to it,” Campbell said.
And the best part – all the activities are free.
Campbell said the event is the first downtown event to be held in about five years, and DSA members are anticipating up to 1,000 people in attendance.
“Downtown has always done trick-or-treating, but a full-blown festival has not been held in several years,” Campbell said. “Historically, it has been a really big event, and we are just bringing it back to that level.”
The event will be held 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25 in downtown Stillwater. The event and all its activities are free, but food donations to the Harvest II Food Collection are encouraged.
If ghosts and goblins are more your speed this Halloween season, Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is the place to be.
“I always really enjoyed going to haunted houses in the 80s and 90s, and I just really wanted to go back to those days,” said John Pagonis, owner and operator of Guthrie Haunts, which is in its 13th year of operation.
“I felt like a lot of the haunted house experiences had gotten away from human interaction, and they were less immersive than I remembered them once being,” he said. “I wanted something more actor-driven than just props.”
Along with the haunted house, which has been rated as the No. 1 haunted house in Oklahoma on okhauntedhouses.com, the venue also includes the Midway with a variety of free entertainment for before and after your scare adventure.
The Midway includes medieval combat, human suspension, a bird show, magic show, fire spinning, a live DJ, food trucks and an outdoor movie theater.
“It keeps getting bigger and better every year. We work hard to make it bigger and better every year,” Pagonis said, adding that people come from farther and farther away each year, some driving from as far as 10 hours away.
“We feel the pressure that we need to put on a good show,” he said. “If someone is going to drive 10 hours, we have to be good. Our goal is to outdo ourselves every year.”
The venue will operate 7-11 p.m. today, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-31 with a blackout event Nov. 4-5. General admission is $25 per person with an additional $10 for a touch pass, which allows the haunted house actors to touch you (in a non-aggressive way). Tickets can be purchased at guthriehaunts.com.
October activities in Stillwater:
Pumpkin Patch at Lost Creek Safari: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Now-Oct. 31. $11 for adults, $8 children 12 and under.
Pumpkin Patch at Highland Park United Methodist Church: 1-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, now-Oct. 31. Free admission.
OSU Homecoming Harvest Carnival and Chili Cook-off: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 18 at the Payne County Expo Center. Cost of admission is donation of one canned food item per person.
Sunnybrook Fall Festival: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Sunnybrook Christian Church. Free admission, but food donations are suggested.
Halloween Movie Night at Leafer Lodge Christmas Tree Farm: 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at 5108 E. Lakeview Rd. Movie will be Hocus Pocus. $10 for adults and $5 for ages 4-10.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat at Stillwater Medical Center: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at SMC Plaza Parking lot at 12th and Adams. No cost.
Boomer Spooktacular 5K: 2:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Boomer Lake Pavilion. Pre-registration is $45 for adults, $20 for ages 14-17 and $10 for ages 0-13.
Greenwood School of Music Spooktacular Halloween Concert: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29 at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, 705 W. University Ave. Free admission.
Free Halloween Face Painting – 4:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Meridian Technology Center.
Regional Halloween events:
Haunt the River Cruise – 7:45-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Now-Oct. 29 at Oklahoma River Cruises -Exchange Landing in Oklahoma City. $35 per ticket and must be purchased in advance
HallowZOOeen 2022 – Oct. 21-30 at Tulsa Zoo. $9 for members and $18 for non-members. Children 3 and under free
Adele Wolf’s 11th Annual Halloween Spectacular – 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Auditorium at The Douglass in Oklahoma City. Cost $30-$70 per ticket.
Halloween Ball – 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 28 at OKC Fairgrounds. $20 for adults ($15 in advance) and $10 for children
Halloween Hoedown – 5-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at 181 Ranch in Bixby. Tickets $7 in advance and $10 at the door
Ghost Stories Candlelight Tours – 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. Admission is $5 per person, and the event is for ages eight and older. Call 918-762-2513 to purchase tickets or to set up tours for large groups.
Monster Mash Drive-Through Trunk-or-Treat – 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in Perkins. Location to be determined.
Pumpkin patches and corn mazes:
Persimmon Hill Farm & Bakery in Stillwater
Oh my Gourd Pumpkin Patch in Glencoe
DaZe in a MaZe: 2 miles north of Highway 51 and Highway 74 Junction
Pleasant Valley Farms in Sand Springs
Pumpkin Town in Tulsa
Livesay Orchards out of Tulsa
Walnut Woods in Edmond: From Kelly and Waterloo, go one mile north to Simmons. Turn east on Simmons. Go about 1/4 mile. Walnut Woods is on the right.
Parkhurst Ranch in Arcadia: Located 8 miles east of I-35. Take East Highway 66 to Hiawassee Rd. and turn right, go 1 mile to 2nd/178th St., turn left and look for the big orange pumpkin sign.
Cross Timbers Christmas Tree Farm & Pumpkin Patch in Harrah: From I-40, take the Harrah-Newalla Road exit and go north for 7 miles, turn left on Bradley Street and travel about 1,000 feet to farm entrance.
Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City: From I-35, take exit 116 (in Moore), go west to Western (2 miles), turn right and go half a mile to the farm. From I-240, take Western to exit 2A, go south past 134th St.
