Oklahoma State University’s new policy of in-state tuition rates for all military-affiliated students in online degree programs will be announced on Friday.
The Office of Student Veteran Success will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. in Edmond Low Library. It will be in the Peggy V. Helmerich Browsing Room on the second floor.
The ceremony is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes.
Vincent Rivera, the veteran success coordinator, will give a brief speech. Rivera served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Here are some more local Veterans Day events:
Fairlawn Cemetery
The American Legion’s annual Veterans Day program will be held Friday at Fairlawn Cemetery at 9 a.m.
Active and retired service members are encouraged to wear insignia of service.
The Fairlawn Board will serve breakfast to everyone in attendance after the program.
Flames of Memory
The Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library will honor veterans with the “Flames of Memory” on Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re going to have the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and a host of dignitaries,” Museum Director Nathan Turner said.
Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Slavonic is the guest speaker. He served as acting undersecretary of the Navy and the assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs.
Families are invited to place a luminaria – a small paper lantern – to light up the Guthrie library’s steps.
“We provide (the luminaries),” Turner said. “What the families will do is write the name of their service member on it. We’ll light it, and it will be on the steps overnight.”
The luminaria display is intended for the Veterans Day parade and ceremony, which will start at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Langston community Veterans Day observance
Veterans and nonveterans alike are invited to attend Langston’s official Veterans Day Observance.
It will begin with a coffee and pastries reception at 10 a.m. at the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens. The formal ceremony is set to begin an hour after.
The program includes an honor guard from Tinker Air Force Base, music from the Langston University Concert Ensemble and a presentation from the Oklahoma Red Cross.
Lt. Col. Casey W. Campbell is the keynote speaker.
Campbell is Commander of the 486th Civil Affairs Battalion in Tulsa. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal.
The program can be viewed from a live broadcast on the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens Facebook page.
