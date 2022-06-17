Local dancers from 5 to 18 are heading to Galveston, Texas, to compete in the prestigious Encore Nationals competition.
Kirby Payne, the coach at Thriller Dance Studio, said they just celebrated their 11th anniversary. They have 54 dance members this year.
The team has a total of 48 dances they will compete with between solos, duets, trips, and group numbers. The styles of dances they have ranged from contemporary to jazz.
Misty Wahpekeche, a dance parent, said the kids work all year long preparing for competitions.
"Some of our girls have been there. You know, some of the older girls, my little girls look up to them. And they've been dancing for Thriller for years ... doing really good things," Wahpekeche said.
Wahpekeche said as a parent, she's excited to watch her girls dance. Her 7-year-old daughter Aubrey Wahpekeche loves everything about dance and works extremely hard at the studio and at home.
"She loves it, and she's hardcore. She wants to practice every day. And she practices at home and at the studio," she said. "The 5-year-old, on the other hand, sometimes it's just too much, and she's tired. Especially after school. And so they only practice one day a week because of their age."
Payne said her team is highly dedicated to dancing, often putting in extra hours on their own time outside of their regular rehearsal time. She said she's watched everyone grow as dancers and learn to adapt and work as a team.
"We had a few dancers that weren't able to attend Nationals or some that had to quit midseason. So we were able to adjust accordingly and work together to change choreography and kind of come together as a group," she said.
Competing in nationals isn't the only exciting part of the trip, Wahpekeche said.
"They invited us to not only compete in nationals in Galveston, but we're also going to compete in this Red Carpet Gala, which, as far as I know, it's kind of fancy," she said. "They're gonna serve dinner to the parents. We dress up in evening gowns. And it's kind of like a callback... I think we won overall, like for the Midwest, if I recall."
The team – and parents – will get to experience more than just a dance competition. Payne said she wants everyone to have fun, enjoy the beautiful weather and get a break before school returns in the fall. She also said she's excited the team gets to compete against other studios and have the opportunity to travel together.
"They're talented young individuals who work hard and try to be the best. They spend countless hours in the studio," Payne said. "They have a wonderful support team, from their family members to their dance teachers and studio ... always encouraging each other to do better. And they have a willingness to accomplish and win."
