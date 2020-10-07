Stillwater is about to become home to the state’s public health laboratory and headquarters for the just-announced Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence.
Local leaders said they weren’t part of the decision-making process and were taken by surprise by the announcement but were pleased.
“I’m excited to welcome the state Public Health Laboratory to Stillwater and look forward to working with Gov. Stitt, the State Health Department, OSU and many others on the future of the OPCIE,” Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce wrote. “This project is a great fit for our community.”
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce responded a few weeks ago to a request for information on potential sites but things had gone quiet until very recently, President/CEO Justin Minges said. He sees great potential in it.
“It’s an amazing project for us,” Minges said.
The lab is being relocated as the Oklahoma State Department of Health relocates to downtown Oklahoma City, a move that creates an opportunity to expand the lab’s testing capability, Stitt and representatives from his cabinet said during a press conference said Wednesday.
The lab will be moving to an unconfirmed location in Stillwater before the end of the year.
Cory Williams of Williams Property Management said the state has expressed interest in the 28,000 square foot facility at Lakeview and Country Club road formerly occupied by Devon Energy, but no deal has been finalized.
The new lab will serve as the “the pillar” of the Oklahoma Pandemic Center, which will create “a world class center for pandemic preparedness,” Stitt said.
The center will provide a “big tent” for Oklahoma’s areas of expertise in agriculture, veterinary and human medicine and work in partnership with Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine and other entities from the public and private sectors.
State officials will work over the coming months to establish the center as a virtual umbrella that administratively ties together capabilities across the state, establishes partnerships with commerce and creates new laboratory and research opportunities within the walls of the traditional public health laboratory, Secretary of Science and Innovation Elizabeth Pollard said.
“It looks promising for Stillwater, so I’m excited for that,” Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said. “It shows how OSU has really stepped up … We have to be looking at threats in a different way. There’s a lot to be learned from the veterinary side … I can’t wait to see what comes of it.”
The center will have not only have testing capabilities but will expand the state’s testing capacity and have the capability to deploy mobile units, Pollard said.
Secretary of Health and Mental Health Dr. Lance Fry said the relocated lab will initially employ the same number of people but it is expected to create new opportunities as new techniques and specialities are added.
It’s move to a rural area is no accident, Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, a resident of Ripley, explained.
“Animal health and medicine has been crucial to our state's understanding of and response to the pandemic,” Arthur said. “Oklahoma, as a largely rural and agricultural state, is uniquely positioned to capture the benefits of animal science insights that can improve human public health. Choosing to relocate the Public Health Lab and establish the OPCIE in rural Oklahoma will allow us to leverage this expertise as we plan for the future public health response globally."
