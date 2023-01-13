Local elected officials updated those in attendance at the Meet Your Legislators event held Thursday at the Stillwater Public Library on their priorities for 2023.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said the citizens will see “actual progress” on Block 34 this year.
“That project has gotten substantial donations in the last year from Kicker and the Steve Irby Family and also from Simmons Bank to create what will be just a spectacular public park and amphitheater with a pavilion,” Joyce said. “(It will be) a space for every community event you could think of in Stillwater.”
The three main donors have pledged a combined $5 million for the park.
The project, located one block east of the Community Center, has been in development for more than a decade, and Joyce promised visible progress for the first time.
He said the same for a convention conference center and hotel just north of the Stillwater YMCA.
“That was an apartment complex that the (City) Council worked very hard to have razed because it was rotting,” Joyce said. “We will now see a national chain hotel and a conference center capable of (seating) 1,000 people in a meeting and 800 in a banquet, which is not something that Stillwater has at all right now.”
Cavett promotes 3/8 cent sales tax extension
Since 1993, Payne County voters have renewed the 3/8 cent sales tax every five years to fund infrastructure programs, and Commissioner Zach Cavett encouraged them to do the same on the Feb. 14 ballot.
The proposed use of sales tax dollars is not changing; however, because of legislation, all five propositions must be approved separately on the ballot.
Fifty-three percent of funds go toward roads and bridges.
“I’ve had somebody ask me ‘how many bridges have you built?’ Well, directly, none but indirectly, many,” Cavett said. “When we can use this money to pay for roads or buy gravel, it frees up money from other areas that we can use to build bridges.”
In the past five years, $9.4 million has been invested in road improvements and maintenance, according to the Payne County Commission. Tax dollars are used to finance equipment purchases, materials, engineering and design.
Examples of equipment purchased in recent years include a belly dump trailer with a tractor, boom mowers and a scraper.
“If you drive county roads much and enter into any county around us, you will probably notice a pretty substantial difference, whether it be pavement or gravel,” Cavett said. “Counties can do with what they have money for.”
Cavett said Districts 1 and 3 each receive about $160,000 a month to fund the road systems.
“When I first took office, I thought ‘that’s a lot of money!’, and it is,” Cavett said. “But it doesn’t take long when you have $60,000 worth of salaries, District 1 buys about $50,000 worth of rock ... $13,000 worth of diesel has gone to about $25,000 a month, and your money is gone.”
Without the 3/8 cent sales tax, Cavett said Payne County’s paved roads would slowly turn to gravel.
“This is of dire importance for the entire county,” Cavett said.
Ranson to author bill that would eliminate straight-party voting
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters in the November general election marked the “straight party” box on their ballots.
Seventy percent of those votes went to the Republican Party.
More than half of the votes for Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters were straight party.
Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) said she intends to introduce a bill that would make Oklahoma the 44th state to ban the option for straight-party voting for general elections.
“You can vote straight party. That is totally OK,” Ranson said. “But I’d like you to vote for every single person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.