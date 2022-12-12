On Sunday, Sydney Pruitt and her son River waited outside the white dome situated on the corner of Duncan Street and Eighth Avenue at the Merry Main Street event space, ready to meet Santa.
For many kids, meeting Santa and telling him what they want for Christmas is an annual tradition. But for some kids, this tradition involves too much sensory input and creates anxiety.
Mya’s Promise, a local nonprofit who serves young children living with special needs started offering Sensitive Santa to local families.
Mya’s Promise Treasurer Malinda Webb said the organization has been hosting the Sensitive Santa event since 2013. They previously hosted the event at Willard Hall at OSU, and during the pandemic they hosted it online.
This year, 77 people signed up to have their picture taken with Santa, with pictures provided free of charge by Amanda Meberg Photography. Merry Main Street, Aspen Coffee Downtown, Prairie Arts Center and OSU therapy dogs and their handlers supported the event.
“In the past, we’ve had adults with special needs from Stillwater Group Home, visually impaired persons, autistic children, and children with chromosome disorders attend,” Webb said. “We have had older kids come back who remember Santa, and he remembers them.”
Pruitt said her son River was born in 2019 with HUWE-1, a rare X chromosome disorder that impedes intellectual development.
“It’s a mutation,” Pruitt said. “He wasn’t meeting (regular) milestones, so we always knew something was wrong.”
Pruitt said that River struggled with eating early on, and that’s how they first learned of his condition. In 2020, he was admitted to the hospital, which led to genetic testing, a lot of hospital stays and eventually a G tube, or a gastronomy tube, which he still has.
“There’s not a lot of stuff known about (the condition),” Pruitt said. “He’s had developmental delays (like) hearing loss (and) vision impairment. He is small for his age, but he’s the happiest little guy there ever was.”
Pruitt was excited to be at Sensitive Santa and to see how River responded to Santa.
“It’s (going) to be really awesome because I know he does get very nervous,” Pruitt said. “It’s great that this is an option because he does get over stimulated and he can’t tell us what’s upsetting to him. It’s nice for him to be included in a way that’s a safe environment for him.” While waiting on Santa, River’s Grandmother Shelly Cameron soothed his nerves by playing cartoons on Pruitt’s cell phone. Pruitt’s stepdad Charles Cameron sang children’s songs to River, like “The Wheels on the Bus” and “Pat-a-Cake.”
Once inside, River seemed to enjoy meeting Santa. The atmosphere was calm and welcoming.
“We are so grateful for these opportunities. It’s sometimes difficult to participate in certain activities, given River’s disability,” Pruitt said. “He can feel overwhelmed and stressed which is hard on him, but also to us as parents. Inclusion means the world, especially when extra thought is put into making special needs children more comfortable in their environment.”
Shelly Cameron said a friend sent her a Facebook post about the event, and she sent the information to Pruitt.
Elizabeth Murray, the children’s librarian at Stillwater Public Library, said the event used to be held at the OSU campus, but after COVID-19, it was moved outside for safety and health reasons. This is the second year they’ve held the event at Merry Main Street.
She said it’s a free event, but they asked parents to register in advance for a selected time slot. Four families filled each time slot.
“The goal is to have a very relaxed and understanding time where you’re not rushed to take a good picture with Santa,” Murray said. “Some of the families need a little bit more of a gentle reason to meet a stranger. We also have activities while they wait so that families are not just standing in line.”
Families can make ornaments with their kids, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and pet therapy dogs.
Some of the other events Mya’s Promise hosts are playtimes at the Strickland Park playground and sponsoring art classes at the Prairie Arts Center in Stillwater.
According to their website, the mission of Mya’s Promise is “to provide educational programs, scholarships, and activities promoting social and personal growth for the children, (and) support and assistance for parents and siblings.”
Webb said Mya’s Promise is planning events for spring and she encourages families to watch for upcoming information.
Follow them on Facebook at @MyasPromise for events in Stillwater, or visit their website at myaspromise.org.
