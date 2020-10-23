The News Press has been speaking with voters across the political spectrum for the past several years as part of our Pulse of the Voters series.
With the Nov. 3 general election rapidly approaching and candidates making their final appeals, we checked in with some people previously featured in Pulse of the Voters to get their thoughts on the election and see if their views have changed.
Pres. Donald Trump, a politically polarizing figure – inspirational to his admirers and alarming to his detractors – is facing off against Joe Biden, who served eight years as Vice-president to Barack Obama, the man whose policies and programs Trump has dedicated himself to dismantling.
Trump was elected in 2016 as a political outsider, but this time he’s the incumbent, a position that can bring advantages but also forces him to answer for his own record over the past four years.
Trump and Biden are not the only presidential candidates on the ballot in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma voters can also choose from Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, a psychology professor, and several Independent candidates, including technology entrepreneur and former child actor Brock Pierce, who starred in Disney’s “The Mighty Ducks” and “First Kid”; classical pianist, speaker, coach and author Jade Simmons and rapper, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West.
When voting, Stillwater tends to run a bit more “purple” than the rest of Payne County, where the largest percentage of voters are Republican. But it’s still a red county in a solidly red state where presidential races are often called for the Republican candidate within 30 minutes of the polls closing.
Still on the Trump train
Heidi Hoart describes herself as an independent thinker who strongly supports Trump. She voted for him in 2016 and plans to vote for him again this year.
“I want the economy to come back and that’s something Democrats have never been any good at,” she said.
Hoart believes the U.S. will become a socialist nation if Biden is elected president and she doesn’t want to see that happen. But when she talks about socialism, she doesn’t talk about countries like Venezuela, she refers to programs in Canada that she doesn’t think are well-run.
Hoart expects Trump to win another term and for the electoral map to look very similar to the 2016 map.
“It will be red in the middle and blue in California and New York,” she said.
She says she wouldn’t be surprised to see protests from progressives if Trump wins but she doesn’t expect conservatives to do much if Biden wins. Unless they think someone is trying to limit their Second Amendment rights.
“When they come to take the guns, it’s going to be a problem,” Hoart said.
She thinks Colorado voters may go for Trump, based on conversations she’s had with people there. Hoart said many of the Hispanic landscaping workers she spoke with during a recent visit said they tell people they’re voting for Biden but they really plan to vote for Trump because of the economy.
“They want their jobs. They want work,” she said.
Hoart believes the Trump administration has responded well to civil unrest across the country and to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says your impression of his performance seems to depend on the media you consume.
“You have to be careful who you listen to and who you don’t,” she said. “What you believe and what you don’t.”
Hoping for the best
Diane Tipling isn’t necessarily a huge Joe Biden fan but she strongly believes that Trump needs to be defeated in this election. She’s just not entirely confident it will happen.
“I’m kind of guarding my feelings, I’m kind of guarding my thoughts,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a done deal. I know a lot of people who don’t seem as if anything will change their minds and that’s scary to me.”
She doesn’t feel the president has handled recent civil unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic well and says he could have at least set a good example by wearing a mask.
“He’s had opportunities to change how people think of him … he just won’t go there,” Tipling said. “I don’t know what he thinks but I know what he won’t do.”
She says his tendency to divide people instead of bringing them together troubles her.
“He’s not a calming voice to the nation … I think he is purposely the opposite,” she said. “… He has empowered a lot of hatefulness.”
Tipling blames the people she thought would keep Trump in line but have instead enabled him more than she blames the president himself.
“I never had high expectations of him,” she said. “But they won’t stand up for basic decency and leadership … they may be getting what they want (politically) but at what price has it come? It’s as if his words have no effect. Words matter from a leader, especially in times of protest, especially in a pandemic.”
She’s expecting nastiness whichever way the election goes and says it’s going to take time to repair the damage that’s been done, starting with the toxic political atmosphere that developed during the Obama presidency.
Tipling, who comes from a conservative family and still has the flag used to drape her father’s casket, said it bothers her that Trump supporters seem to have claimed a monopoly on patriotism and wrapped themselves in the American flag as though others don’t love their country.
It feels like an act of aggression to her when she sees someone in a pickup flying a big flag because of what she thinks it represents.
“You can take a symbol of pride and mar it,” she said. “I have no doubt my father would be ashamed (of them). Those who stand behind Trump and then fly the American flag have desecrated it much more than Colin Kaepernick ever did.”
She sees the possibility of civil unrest, no matter the election results, but she’s hoping for the best.
“I don’t think I’m paranoid but my mind goes to all the possibilities,” Tipling said. “… I still think a lot of people are better than this and I have a lot of faith in that.”
And if Trump wins a second term?
“I’ll go forward,” she said. “What else do you do?”
Looking to the future
Rico Peterson doesn’t like to be labeled. He jokingly calls himself a “Demoplican” who doesn’t fit neatly into either of the major parties and looks at the issues and candidates.
Peterson says he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and doesn’t plan to vote for him this year.
“I think that there’s a time for a Republican president and I think there’s a time for a Democratic president,” he said.
He thinks Republican presidents are better in war time and Democratic presidents have been better at controlling the deficit.
“The reason I’m going to vote Democrat this year is because in recent history, most of our Democratic presidents have balanced the budget,” he said. “… If we renege on this deal, then your kid’s kids are going to feel that debt. Are we going to leave this world to our kids in a better situation or are we trying to, just because of circumstance, coronavirus, are we not going to deal with that and just say, ‘Kids, you know what? I feel for you.’
“... Forget about racism and things like that, let’s take care of our kids. That is a very Republican thing, if you listen to the statement that I’m saying.”
But that concern for his children’s future has led him to the conclusion that at least for now, he should vote for a Democratic president.
Peterson is a barber and he says his shop is the site of many political discussions.
Even his clients who are stanch Republicans aren’t impressed with the federal response to COVID-19, he said.
Addressing racism and the racial tension that is causing civil unrest, Peterson says it's not something new even if it wasn’t always “in your face.”
Cell phones have just made it easier to document.
“You’re just getting a chance to see it,” he said. “It’s always here. That’s one of the ugly truths about America, just one of them. And with our current administration trying to hide some of those facts … I understand nobody wants to talk about it but it is something that we have to talk about. It is. Because you have to live here, I have to live here, I don’t want anything different that you don’t want. I want to be able to take care of my kids. That is it.”
Third party perspective
Erin Adams is a Libertarian who finds herself supporting candidates who are often left out of debates and treated as an afterthought.
Although Trump is not her candidate, Adams believes the Trump administration has gotten some things right in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. She gives it credit for leaving decisions to the states and for removing regulations that she says would have stalled medical progress.
She doesn't give the president high scores across the board.
“EVERYTHING else from the racist rhetoric to the fear mongering was a mistake,” she said
As she looks toward Nov. 3, Adams says she is concerned about the tribalism she sees. She doesn't believe Trump's negatives to will have enough impact on the coming election to matter.
“And that's terrifying,” she said.
Adams says it's frustrating to see the major parties starting to gain traction on issues that have been Libertarian talking points, from concerns about individual rights to drug legalization and marriage equality.
The Libertarian party doesn't get credit for being "first on the scene" in championing issues while the old parties outspend and "conscript" the messages but rarely enact legislation without continued public pressure, she said.
Adams hopes that in addition to looking at the presidential candidates, voters will look closely at state and local candidates because state and local laws and regulations have the most effect on our daily lives.
For people questioning whether voting outside the two major parties amounts to wasting their vote, she has a message.
“I say wasting your vote is casting it for someone you don't believe in out of fear instead of FOR someone you do with honor. Your vote belongs to YOU. You don't owe it to ANY candidate, “she said. “...I'm tired of being expected to either choose a moldy pastrami sandwich or a moldy salami sandwich. I'm once again choosing no mold by voting third party.”
Breakout box:
Registered voters in Payne County
Republicans – 19,842 (50.3%)
Democrats – 12,576 (31.9%)
Independent – 6,678 (17%)
Libertarian – 297 (0.75%)
Total – 39,393
