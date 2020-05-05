Looking ahead - City leaders extends partnership agreements

Even in times of financial uncertainty, cities still have to provide services and maintain their facilities. They also have to plan for the future.
To continue that, over the past few weeks, the Stillwater City Council has renewed or extended contracts with the organizations that are its partners in providing recreation, economic development and tourisms marketing.
Most contracts for fiscal year 2021 are being renewed under the same terms they had for the current year but a few are getting short-term extensions through the summer and will be examined after that.
On April 20, the Council renewed the city’s management services agreement with Henderson Golf Management, LLC for Lakeside Memorial Golf Course.
The company, which is operated by Lakeside’s former director Michael Henderson, has operated and maintained Stillwater’s municipal golf course since 2017.
According to a report prepared for the Council by Special Projects Director John McClenny, the $120,000 Stillwater pays Henderson Golf is $30,000 less than it was spending to operate and maintain the course itself.
Henderson Golf is responsible for tournaments and programming, including offering course privileges to the Stillwater public school golf teams. It operates the pro shop and the clubhouse, which offers food and beverage service. It pays for water, gas and electricity, although the City of Stillwater agrees to provide supplemental water in times of drought.
The agreement extends the contract for one year, with the option of two more one-year extensions.
On Monday, the Council extended contracts with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and Visit Stillwater for another year at their current rates.
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is paid $300,000 per year to provide economic development services in the primary job and restaurant/retail recruitment categories.
Visit Stillwater receives $720,000 per year, which the City pays from the lodging tax it collects, to market Stillwater as a destination for business and recreational travel and to assist organizations hosting events. It also provides marketing services for the commercial air service at Stillwater Regional Airport.
City Manager Norman McNickle said there is concern about the lodging tax fund balance next year since people have, at least temporarily stopped traveling, but Visit Stillwater CEO Cristy Morrison has assured him she is confident they can get enough visitors this year to fund their contract.
Morrison said she and her staff have been tracking community, statewide and national trends and they are planning what she calls their “comeback campaign.”
Mayor Will Joyce said it’s easy to get caught up in the current crisis but it’s also important to be planning ahead.
“You have to be ready for when you do have the opportunity,” he said.
Other agreements may have to wait to be renewed until the City of Stillwater knows it’s true financial picture in light of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and the social distancing it required.
McNickle said it will be July or August before the full impact is known and city leaders can truly know how much of a subsidy the city can afford to give its partners.
Agreements may need to be renegotiated.
Lake McMurtry Friends, which operates the city-owned Lake McMurtry, and Oklahoma State University, which operates the Prairie Arts Center, have both said they have the resources to continue until then without receiving any funding, McNickle reported.
But the Stillwater Area Sports Association, which manages city-owned recreational facilities and provides youth and adult recreational sports programs, cannot continue without an infusion of cash, he said.
SASA ran into unexpected expenses last year when severe flooding damaged many of the city-owned fields it maintains. It has also lost tournament and other revenue this year.
McNickle told the Council he believes the city’s agreement with SASA ultimately saves the city money compared to maintaining facilities and running programs itself.
The Council approved a short-term extension through Sept. 1 that includes a payment of $26,000 to help cover SASA’s staffing and maintenance expenses for the summer.
McNickle said SASA anticipates a June 1 opening date for sports leagues. Fields should be open for practice by May 15 and tournaments could begin June 15, if all goes well.
Those dates are subject to change if there is a surge in COVID-19 infections once people start circulating again.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
