The Stillwater City Council is looking at options for using more sustainable energy as the city moves into the future. The councilors learned that nothing about purchasing power is simple or straightforward and the options for supporting sustainable power generation can quickly come to seem more symbolic than practical.
The council got its education Monday when, in response to an inquiry from city leaders, the Grand River Dam Authority sent General Counsel Ash Mayfield and Chief Operations Officer Tim Brown to explain current options for buying sustainable power.
GRDA is an agency of the State of Oklahoma that manages the Grand River basin and its tributaries and supports itself through the sale of water and electricity.
GRDA is the City of Stillwater’s wholesale supplier of electric power through the Southwest Power Pool, a non-profit organization based in Little Rock, Arkansas that manages power transmission across the electric grid for most of the central U.S., including portions of Texas and extending north through Oklahoma to North Dakota.
That oversight complicates power delivery to customers like Stillwater as the SPP turns generation facilities off and on and routes current through a broad network of lines to meet the demands of its members.
The power being transmitted doesn’t always come by the most direct or obvious route because demand and supply are balanced through a series of complicated algorithms, Mayfield said. “Complicated” seemed to be the word of the day, as he explained how the SPP determines what power to use and where to send it. All power that is generated goes into the pool and is impossible to differentiate or send to a certain location.
So a city that wants to use only wind power can enter into contracts but there is no way to actually earmark that energy for a particular customer. It all goes into one big pot and is then distributed.
So, achieving sustainability in electric power can be, you see, complicated.
Mayfield used the word so much that Vice-mayor Pat Darlington eventually said she wished she was getting $1 for every time he used it in his presentation.
Ultimately, commercial operations and cities that want to say they use sustainable energy rely on the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates or RECs, which are issued based on how much energy a sustainable provider like a wind or solar generation facility produces. It doesn’t guarantee they actually received their energy from that provider but it shows they made a commitment to supporting its production of electricity through renewable resources.
Buying RECs is the simplest, cheapest and lowest-risk ways for a city to be able to say it uses sustainable energy, Mayfield said. Other options are available but at more cost.
There is now way for a city to truly use 100% sustainable power because sometimes wind, sun and water don’t cooperate when people are using electricity. And sometimes they produce a surplus when people don’t need it.
Not being able to store excess energy produced by renewable sources is problem that many are working on solving but the battery technology is not here yet, Brown said.
That’s why plants like Stillwater’s gas-powered generation plant are called upon to fill the gaps. It’s important to have facilities like Stillwater’s plant that can fire up quickly when the demand is there and that will continue to be important for the foreseeable future, Mayfield said.
The councilors asked city staff to continue looking at options with a sustainability task force. Earlier in the evening residents said they believe looking for ways to use energy more effieciently must also be part of the city's overall sustainability strategy.
City Manager Norman McNickle offered to return with more information in 6-8 months.
