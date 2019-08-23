Although he hails from Roger Mills County in far western Oklahoma and he represents a largely rural and conservative district, Congressman Frank Lucas, who to tends to refer even to opponents as “my friends” or “my colleagues,” presented himself as someone who stands between the extremes and tries to bridge the vocal forces of the extreme right and left wings.
Lucas said watching President Donald Trump’s tone and rhetoric influence candidates on both sides of the aisle is one of the things he finds most unnerving about the presidential campaign.
“Lowering the public discourse does not help anyone,” he said.
He said he doesn’t condone the President’s recent comments that four Congresswomen who are racial or ethnic minorities should “Go back where they came from” or the crowd chanting “Send them back” at subsequent presidential rallies but the rhetoric is elevated everywhere at this point.
“I do not condone what the President said (but) if I condemned everything silly that was said, I’d be condemning 40 of my colleagues every 20 minutes,” Lucas said.
The President has made immigration one of his bellwether issues so inflammatory statements will probably continue to be made, he said. Again, Lucas said if condemned every objectionable statement, he would spend most of his time condemning people.
On the question of immigration, Lucas said he wants to see an orderly process and the rule of law. The flow needs to be slowed but the U.S. needs to also consider why so many people are so desperate to leave their homes in Central and South America.
Everyone who isn’t Native American should remember that they are an immigrant or the descendant of immigrants, he said.
He recalled a town hall with members of the Cheyenne Arapaho tribe in attendance where some constituents kept calling for the government to “pitch the foreigners.” Lucas said he noticed the tribal members smiling, then laughing. Finally the chairman raised his hand.
“Congressman, we agree with all your constituents here,” he said. “We think all of you people should go home.”
One constituent asked about the partisan split on a bill dealing with cruelty to horses, saying “Is everything coming down to fighting? Even cruelty to animals?”
Lucas said politics has always been a contact sport, going back to the time of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams but it’s become more partisan and toxic due to the nature of electronic media.
Lucas pointed to things like the end of the Federal Communication Commission’s Fairness Doctrine in 1987 that required equal time for both political parties as contributing to the current climate.
He noted that the people in attendance were probably better-informed than many, based on the fact that they cared enough to attend the town hall but said many of his constituents listen to Sean Hannity or Rachel Maddow and don’t hear much in between. It’s also hard to get people to strain through the information they’re taking in.
“Remember, whether it’s the right or the left, the talking heads are attracting viewers because then they can sell more advertising at a higher rate on their shows,” he said. “It’s marketing ... a lot of our neighbors pick out certain websites that present a particular issue that fires them up and they tend to ignore everything else.”
Money drives the media in pursuit of an audience and that audience has an impact on what politicians do, he said. The public ultimately shares responsibility.
“My colleagues tend to gravitate toward the base group that support them,” he said. “I’ve watched both sides and if you say something shrill enough, you’ll crank up the $10 and $50 contributions … I serve with some colleagues on both sides of the room who are so far off the rails that you wonder how in the world they get there, how they finance their race. It’s 10, 50, 150 bucks. ‘The sky is falling, the sky is exploding. The glass is half empty, the glass is half full but it’s poison.’“
Lucas said he prides himself on being able to get along with people on both sides of the room, which was how he got the 2014 Farm Bill passed.
“I had to build a coalition in the middle because my friends on the Left didn’t want to spend any money on rural America, those property-owning, gun-toting farmers, and my friends on the Right didn’t want to spend any money on anybody for any reason on any occasion,” Lucas said.
“...The short answer is we live in a time when the electronic media is marketing us, my colleagues are following the money and the attention and it’s pulling us in all directions. And add on to that the civility question … We’re calling each other skunks, liars and thieves. And that’s not just one person, that’s the body politic I work in back East. Ugh.”
