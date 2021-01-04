The annual Mulhall-Orlando Livestock Booster Club Pork Chop Dinner and Auction will be held Jan. 16 in the Mulhall Elementary Gymnasium.
The money raised is used to help support the Mulhall-Orlando 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors at the Logan County Premium Sale.
The youth help set up and serve at the dinner and auction. The pork chop dinner is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Dinner tickets are $10 each and raffle tickets are $20 each. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup is available. You can make a donation without dining in.
For the safety of our guests, we will serve bottled water, all food will be in to-go containers, and eating utensils will be in a sealed bag with individual salt and pepper.
Masks will be required upon entry and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The raffle prizes are a John Deere Gator, a Green Mountain Pellet Grill, and a Yeti Cooler.
The drawing for these three great prizes will take place throughout the evening, and you do not have to be present to win.
The auction will have a variety of items donated or made by 4-H and FFA members, as well as donations from local businesses.
Awards for the M-O livestock show will also be available to sponsor at the auction. Dinner and raffle tickets can be purchased from any livestock exhibitor or at the door.
We are looking forward to seeing you and your family there!
