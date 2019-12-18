Tuesday afternoon, Stillwater police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Admiral Street to check on a suspicious person.
According to the police report, a white male in his 20s or 30s who was described as having brown shoulder length hair and wearing an unbuttoned long sleeve plaid shirt, blue jeans and no shoes was acting strangely. The reporting party said his hands and feet were covered in mud.
According to the police report, the man was later identified as Samuel Patrick Moore, age 21. Witnesses at the scene said he was lying in a driveway and doing weird stretches.
The first officer on the scene approach Moore and attempted to speak with him.
Captain Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department said the officer observed that Moore’s pants were ripped in the back exposing his genitals. Moore also had partially dried liquid on his jeans and chest, which officers believed to be blood at the time of the incident. He was holding a green aluminum can in his left hand and his right hand was clasping something underneath the left chest area of his shirt.
Based on their observations, the officers believed Moore might be injured and in need of medical assistance. They repeatedly asked him if he was hurt and to show his hands.
Moore began to ramble incoherently, as officers tried to get him to comply and allow them to check whether he was injured.
Gibbs said Moore began to advance on the officers while throwing the green can into the air, followed by tossing a red can that he had been concealing under his shirt. He then started to jump around and yell at the officer. He took his shirt off and then stepped out of his pants, leaving him nude in the street.
According to the police report, “Moore’s erratic behavior continued as he rambled about the Holy Grail and God.”
During the confrontation Moore lunged at two officers and had to be physically subdued, Gibbs said. A taser was used to subdue Mooore and take him into custody.
Once in custody, Moore was treated by Lifenet ambulance at the scene and then transferred to Stillwater Medical Center for further treatment. The substance that police initially thought to be blood was determined not to be blood.
Moore became coherent in the emergency room and told officers he had smoked marijuana and used LSD. He is being charged with public intoxication and assault on a police officer.
The Stillwater Police Department was assisted at the scene by officers from the Oklahoma State University Police Department. The Stillwater Fire Department also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.